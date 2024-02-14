svmr_db
Silver Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 13,341
- Reaction score
- 47,586
Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4 in MMA, 5-4 in UFC)
Edmen
Edmen Shahbazyan breaking news and and highlights for UFC on ESPN 53 fight vs. Dusko Todorovic, with official Sherdog mixed martial arts stats, photos, videos, and more for the Middleweight fighter from United States.
www.sherdog.com
AJ Dobson (7-2 in MMA, 1-2 in UFC)
A.J. Dobson MMA Stats, Pictures, News, Videos, Biography - Sherdog.com
The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com