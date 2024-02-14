News Edmen Shahbazyan vs AJ Dobson set for March 23rd

Who wins?

  • Edmen Shahbazyan

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • AJ Dobson

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4 in MMA, 5-4 in UFC)

Edmen

Edmen Shahbazyan breaking news and and highlights for UFC on ESPN 53 fight vs. Dusko Todorovic, with official Sherdog mixed martial arts stats, photos, videos, and more for the Middleweight fighter from United States.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

AJ Dobson (7-2 in MMA, 1-2 in UFC)

A.J. Dobson MMA Stats, Pictures, News, Videos, Biography - Sherdog.com

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
