Movies Edge of Tomorrow vs Groundhog Day

Few$More
Apr 6, 2020
21,022
44,945
Tom relives the same day over every time he dies, Bill relives the same day over every time he wakes up. Which film is your favourite?

For me i like Bill and I like comedies, but Tom and action movies are tough to beat especially this one. Wasn't the biggest fan of the ending to Groundhog's day either.
 
I like Edge Of Tomorrow, even though theres a huge plothole that ruins the kayfabe, its a fun explosion filled action sci fi adventure but Groundhog Day is a frickin masterpiece of pure heartwarming Americana, its got that polite, aw shucks Midwest charm and so many great little characters and funny moments, plus it has a pure evil heel that goes through a reckoning to gain redemption, its a classic comfort movie in every sense

In groundhog day there is some higher power that's guiding Bill Murray to become a better person.

But in edge of if tomorrow it's just a giant worm with time travel powers or something. That kinda turned me off.
 
