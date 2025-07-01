Movies Edgar Wright's THE RUNNING MAN (Dragonlord's Brief Review, post #106)

Update: July 1, 2025

Official Trailer for Edgar Wright's THE RUNNING MAN Starring Glen Powell

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall. Only in theatres November 7.

 
I have a feeling this is gonna end up worse than that Total Recall remake. Hollywood is running out of ideas and this is a classic example of their ineptitude. Capybara man Glen Powell has a fraction of the charisma of 80s Arnold. The trailer looks alright and closer to the book but it won't capture the legendary one liners of the original

99c7e2f8-4e3f-4e8b-9a91-b18375e7db27_text.gif
 
A much closer adaption of the original King novella than the movie. Although I love Arnold's version of Running Man, of course. :)

"I'll be back!"

"Only in a rerun!" 😍
 
Looks ok, good enough to maybe get me to put on pants and go see it in theaters, obviously none of the charm and soul of the original which is a pure 80's sci fi pro wrestling style dystopian carny masterpiece
 
FINALLY!!!!!!! Other than The Smashing Machine, the trailers I've been seeing for upcoming movies have all looked like shit. This one looks good. I figured Wright would opt to go closer to the book rather than try to redo Arnold. Josh Brolin looks great, slimy and supercilious just like Dawson was, and Powell has the chops for both the action and the comedy. No spoilers, but there's no fucking way Wright's ending it the way the books ends, so without the book or the Arnold movie, I'm curious how he'll wrap the story up. My one complaint is it looks like we don't get Stalkers. No Subzero, no Dynamo, no Buzzsaw, no Fireball, no Captain Freedom. I'm going to miss that.

arnold-schwarzenegger-yelling.gif
 
With the track record of Arnie classics being remade I have some doubts aswell not to mention the magic that they can never seem to bring back.
 
Honestly the TR. Remake wasnt bad it just wasnt Arnold. As a movie i thought it was actually a better story.
 
My first thought when watching the scene in what looks like an aircraft cabin was: no way they'll actually go there. Wright is just prick-teasing those of us who've read the novel. Same with Ben giving the finger to the viewers. ;)
 
I am surprised with all of the remakes/retcon movies that Logan’s Run hasn’t been reimagined…with the vapidness and capricious nature of our smart phone centred society it would be a perfect illustration of how crazy our society is…
 
Fan of Wright's, fan of the short story, fan of the movie, I'll watch this.

Wright's style might not be dark enough, and I doubt they will end it like the original story.
 
Why not have the protagonist keep a body camera on himself, rather than being followed by a camera?
 
It was rumored before the running man remake. I'm sure it will probably happen at some point.
 
A bodycam only shows his POV, while a camera that follows him can show what is happening from multiple ranges/angles.

There is also a psychological aspect, in-universe: if the audience watched everything from his POV, they might start to sympathise with the running man himself, instead of wanting him caught and killed.
 
I doubt it as well. Apart from anything else, given a certain historical incident, it might regarded as being in rather poor taste.
 
