MMA fans getting so insecure and upset over this trying to defend fighters against him. He hit a machine and got a high score so what? The guys entire sport is generating force and fighting gravity. He’s a gigantic dude. It’s like you’re getting mad over a NFL linebacker punching a machine harder than a well trained teenager “but but but the trainer guy this and that” settle down. Quit making leaps, he’s not saying he can beat fighters or anything.