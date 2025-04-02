Eddie Alvarez is the last fighter to lose the title in a fight at 155, 9 years ago.

Meathead Jock
WAR ASKREN
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2011
- Messages
- 20,205
- Reaction score
- 1,432
Strange fact; but Conor McGregor was the last person to win their lightweight title in the cage against the reigning champion.
we haven’t seen a 155 champion lose their title in the cage for going on 9 years.
Conor held the belt for a while, but was eventually stripped.
Khabib won the vacant title defended it 3 times and vacated
Oliveira won the title, but was stripped after missing weight.
The current champion, Islam won the vacant title and still holds it with no scheduled title defense.
Pretty wild that if Makhachev is champion for a little over another year that will be a whole decade without the champion losing the belt in the cage.
we haven’t seen a 155 champion lose their title in the cage for going on 9 years.
Conor held the belt for a while, but was eventually stripped.
Khabib won the vacant title defended it 3 times and vacated
Oliveira won the title, but was stripped after missing weight.
The current champion, Islam won the vacant title and still holds it with no scheduled title defense.
Pretty wild that if Makhachev is champion for a little over another year that will be a whole decade without the champion losing the belt in the cage.