Eddie Alvarez is the last fighter to lose the title in a fight at 155, 9 years ago.

Strange fact; but Conor McGregor was the last person to win their lightweight title in the cage against the reigning champion.

we haven’t seen a 155 champion lose their title in the cage for going on 9 years.

Conor held the belt for a while, but was eventually stripped.

Khabib won the vacant title defended it 3 times and vacated

Oliveira won the title, but was stripped after missing weight.

The current champion, Islam won the vacant title and still holds it with no scheduled title defense.

Pretty wild that if Makhachev is champion for a little over another year that will be a whole decade without the champion losing the belt in the cage.

1000015896.jpg
 
I still can't wrap my head around that headline. Is it because I'm hi??😵‍💫

Edit: Read the full text and it all makes sense. Funny how that works🙃 Oh and wow!!
 
He would only win one more fight , in the last 9 years , feels like yesterday he was blasting other contenders on the way to the top
 
