Crime Ecuador is in lock down. Cartel temporarily takes over news station!

Ecuador has declared a state of emergency after a dangerous drug lord escaped a maximum security prison, as he did a decade ago.

President Daniel Noboa said he would mobilise troops on the streets and in prisons for 60 days after gangster Jose Adolfo Macias, aka "Fito", disappeared.

Mr Noboa also declared a curfew would be in effect during that time.

"We will not negotiate with terrorists nor rest until we return peace to all Ecuadorans," Mr Noboa said on Monday.

Fito, leader of the powerful Los Choneros gang, was discovered missing on Sunday as police were inspecting the Guayaquil jail.

He was serving a 34-year sentence for drug trafficking and organised crime.

Los Choneros is blamed for a spike in violence which peaked at a new level last year with the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.
One of my biggest annoyances with politics is people incorrectly interpreting Occam's Razor (the simplest solution is almost always the best) to solve political problems.

Applying it correctly can do wonders, but you have to use it correctly:
if you have two competing ideas to explain the same phenomenon, you should prefer the simpler one.

To me one of the most obviously incorrect applications is "just build a wall" to solve immigration.

*side note* Unless that guy is a 3 foot tall midget that wall is well over 18ft.

Now before people get their panties in a bunch I'll emphasize one thing:
I AM NOT SAYING A BORDER WALL DOES NOTHING TO DETER ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION



What I am saying is that if you're not explaining the phenomenon your solution will be sub-optimal.

The Phenomenon:
Millions of South (and central) Americans are flooding the US border

The simplest explanation:
They're doing it because they think it will make their life better.


So circling back to the original story...

As Ecuador is shut down for 2 months because a Cartel leader accused of assassinating an anti-cartel presidential candidate escapes prison...

Is rethinking drug prohibition and the massive impact it has in destroying effective governance (probably more through corruption than assassinations) in South (and central) America one of the easiest and cheapest (potentially profitable) ways to reduce illegal immigration in the US?


Also devils advocate:
Does the money Cartels bring to poor South American countries outweigh the harm these cartels cause?

Also in another 2 birds one stone move:

Should the US government look to limit China's massive manufacturers economy by developing initiatives to shift large amounts of that capacity to low PPP countries in South/Central America?
 
The Portugal model, as cities across the US and Canada have found out, doesn't apply in a uniform fashion. In America, after officials went there in order to see what was working for them, saw the differences right away: healthcare. The patients could find support throughout their addiction journey, while the police could focus on importers. If you unleash that dragon in the states, I'm afraid it will burn everything down, especially without proper systemic changes (I know people can point to free of service programs in progressive cities, but there are two problems: a.) faults in the line, somewhere, b.) the issue isn't just about treatment, it's far more complicated).

Still, in a philosophical sense, I would be for decriminalizing drugs, but not -- absolutely not -- allowing cartels a free pass. They will never do the right thing, overall at least, so it's futile to even discuss. No positives have come out of their operations, no matter the good pr they might receive from time to time.
 
The Portugal model, as cities across the US and Canada have found out, doesn't apply in a uniform fashion. In America, after officials went there in order to see what was working for them, saw the differences right away: healthcare. The patients could find support throughout their addiction journey, while the police could focus on importers. If you unleash that dragon in the states, I'm afraid it will burn everything down, especially without proper systemic changes (I know people can point to free of service programs in progressive cities, but there are two problems: a.) faults in the line, somewhere, b.) the issue isn't just about treatment, it's far more complicated).

Still, in a philosophical sense, I would be for decriminalizing drugs, but not -- absolutely not -- allowing cartels a free pass. They will never do the right thing, overall at least, so it's futile to even discuss. No positives have come out of their operations, no matter the good pr they might receive from time to time.
I'm certainly not advocating giving cartels a free pass, they're a scourge on society. I think black market drug production/importation etc should still remain highly illegal with steep penalties.
 
Entire nation on a curfew because one cartel leader broke out of prison? Holy shit, that's some level of influence...
 
Entire nation on a curfew because one cartel leader broke out of prison? Holy shit, that's some level of influence...
I think a lot of people know that drug prohibition has a massive impact on your southern neighbors but it's almost impossible for many people to understand just how massive that impact is.

El Salvador has willingly plunged itself into a dictatorship largely because of gang violence and as horrible as that sounds to most of the developed world I'd actually argue (at least for now) that it has been pretty damn good for them.
 
Are these guys as powerful as the Mexican Cartels?
 
Are these guys as powerful as the Mexican Cartels?
Mexico is the border state so everyone country from south and central America is pretty much reliant on Mexico to smuggle their product through to America so it's pretty hard to compete.

Still pretty damn powerful and a power vacuum has resulted in Ecuador exceeding Mexico's murder rate recently.
 
Don't worry, you can still mass immigrate to the USA, the borders are open.
 
El Salvador has willingly plunged itself into a dictatorship largely because of gang violence and as horrible as that sounds to most of the developed world I'd actually argue (at least for now) that it has been pretty damn good for them.
Bukele was democratically elected to clean up the trash and has been doing a great job so far.
 

Ecuador Plunges Into Crisis Amid Prison Riots and Gang Leader’s Disappearance

The president declared a state of emergency and ordered the military to “neutralize” dozens of gangs. Gunmen stormed a TV studio as cameras rolled.



Gunmen wearing masks stormed a television station in Ecuador’s largest city on Tuesday, taking anchors and staff hostage and exchanging gunfire with the police as cameras rolled before the intruders were subdued and arrested.

The televised violence, captured live, erupted in the city of Guayaquil as the South American country has descended into chaos this week, with a powerful gang leader disappearing from prison, uprisings breaking out in several prisons and inmates kidnapping and threatening guards.

One of the attackers who stormed the TV station could be heard on the air asking to be wired up with a microphone, saying he intended to send a message about the consequences of “messing with the mafias.” Before he could, the police intervened. The armed men also forced the anchors and other staff being held hostage to appear in a video asking the president not to interfere.

The police said on social media that they had arrested 13 people after the episode, recovering “weapons, explosives and other evidence.” The hostages were taken to safety, the post said.

By Tuesday afternoon, at least eight people had died and two others had been injured in violent episodes in Guayaquil, according to the city’s mayor, Aquiles Álvarez, who held a news conference alongside the chief of police. The authorities also said five hospitals had been overtaken.
Explosions, burning vehicles, looting and gunfire were also reported across the country, and the authorities announced that a second major gang leader and other inmates had escaped from another prison.

Ecuador’s president, Daniel Noboa, declared an internal armed conflict on Tuesday and ordered the armed forces to “neutralize” two dozen gangs, which he described as “terrorist organizations,” according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Shops, schools, government offices and buildings were shut down. Workers were sent home, and streets in Quito and Guayaquil were jammed with traffic.

“It was chaotic, as you can imagine,” said Carolina Valencia, who was visiting family in Guayaquil from New York. “There was traffic everywhere because people just wanted to get home. The buses weren’t fully operating, so people were jumping on the pickup trucks that are open in the back.”

“There was a lot of desperation,” she added. “Since this gangster disappeared, everyone has been in constant fear.”

Mr. Noboa, who has prioritized restoring security to a country awash in gang violence fueled by a flourishing drug trade, had earlier declared a state of emergency and deployed more than 3,000 police and military officers to search for the escaped gang leader, Adolfo Macías.

The 60-day declaration imposes a nationwide overnight curfew and allows the military to patrol the streets and take control of the prisons.

“The time is over when drug-trafficking convicts, hit men and organized crime dictate to the government what to do,” Mr. Noboa said in a video announcing the state of emergency on Monday, adding that it was necessary for security forces to take control of Ecuador’s prison system.

Mr. Macías, who is the head of Los Choneros gang and is better known as “Fito,” disappeared on Sunday from an overcrowded prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil, from which he has long overseen his group’s operations.

The government had ordered the transfer of high-profile convicts, including Mr. Macías, from the cells where they have been running their criminal rings to a maximum-security facility. That decision, prison experts said, may have led to the escape of Mr. Macías and the prison uprisings.

Some security experts believe that as many as one-fourth of the country’s 36 prisons are controlled by gangs. Mr. Noboa has vowed to retake control of the prisons, which have become both gang headquarters and recruiting centers.
Last week, he announced that he was seeking to hold a referendum on security measures, including harsher sentences for crimes like murder and arms trafficking, and expanding the role of the military.

Mr. Noboa, the center-right scion of a banana dynasty, took office in November after an election dominated by worries about safety and the economy. Violence has spiraled in recent years as gangs have battled for control of lucrative drug-trafficking routes that transport narcotics to the United States and Europe.

Those fears were amplified by the assassination on the campaign trail of another presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, who had said not long before his killing that he had been under threat from Los Choneros.


09ecuador-prison-02-zlpv-superJumbo.jpg


Mr. Macías is perhaps the most well known of the gang leaders running drug operations from behind bars, and his group is believed to have been one of the first in Ecuador to forge ties with powerful Mexican cartels.

Mr. Macías, who is serving a 34-year sentence for crimes that include drug trafficking, escaped from prison once before, in 2013. He became the leader of Los Choneros around 2020 and presided over the gang’s activities from his cell in the Guayaquil prison, part of a compound that holds around 12,000 inmates.

After Mr. Villavicencio was assassinated last summer, Mr. Macías was briefly moved to a maximum-security wing in the same compound. But his lawyer appealed, and a judge ordered Mr. Macías to be transferred back to his preferred spot in the prison in Guayaquil, which serves as the Choneros’s base.

He celebrated by releasing a music video in the style of a “narcocorrido,” a genre originating in Mexico that glorifies the violent feats of drug traffickers.

Last month, Mr. Noboa, promoting his plans to tackle the country’s prisons, said he would start with measures such as cutting off Mr. Macías’ access to power outlets and routers. “You can see on YouTube that Fito’s cell has four outlets, more outlets than in a hotel room.”

Mr. Macías was found missing from his cell during a sweep for contraband. His disappearance came as he and other high-profile criminals were scheduled to be sent to the maximum-security prison, according to officials.

A top government official suggested this week that Mr. Macías may have learned of his imminent transfer through a government leak. “That would be very serious,” said the official, Esteban Torres, because “it would mean that there is rot at the highest levels of government.”

Securing Ecuador’s prisons is vital to making sure efforts to root out corruption are effective, said Will Freeman, a fellow for Latin America studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“You need to make sure that when you actually send people to prison for money laundering or working in complicity with organized crime as public officials, that the punishment is meaningful and that they’re not just continuing to operate criminal rings from jails,” he said.

He said a state of emergency could help stabilize the prisons, since the entity tasked with running the prison system had failed to control gangs, but that it was not a long-term solution. He noted that Mr. Noboa’s predecessor had repeatedly imposed similar measures.

“Obviously they didn’t really durably improve the situation,he said.

Jorge Núñez, an anthropologist who has studied the Ecuadorean prison system for years, said Mr. Noboa was not doing anything dramatically different when it came to the penitentiary system.

“It’s a mix of improvisation, and basically doing the same thing,” said Mr. Núñez, who said the previous government had turned the prisons over to the police, who had overlooked “the growth and excessive empowerment of prison gangs.”

The privileges extended to cartel leaders increased over time, he added.

Sweeps of prisons have revealed not only extensive caches of weapons and electronics, but also pigs, roosters and a cockfighting ring.

On Monday night, as the first curfew approached, the streets of Quito, the capital, were quickly deserted. Only police cars and ambulances could be seen in a quiet reminiscent of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

“The curfew affects us directly,” said Junior Córdova, a restaurant owner in Quito. “We had a great beginning to the year, but that’s not looking so good now, because people are starting to feel scared.”

I am an American in Quito Ecuador right now. Things are good over here.

I was in the historical district of Quito that day, left in the afternoon before the drama happened.

Seems like people are laying low now. Outside of this incident seems safe.
 

Inside Ecuador's rising gang violence fueled by booming cocaine trade​

The country's president declared a state of emergency in January.

By Matt Rivers, Caterina Barbera Kipreos, Aicha El Hammar Castano, Brandon Baur, and Ivan Pereira
February 22, 2024,

The port city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, has become one of the most critical transit points in the worldwide cocaine trade.

The growth of the drug trade has led to an increase in gang-related violence among themselves and the police with the citizens caught in the middle.

The violence has gotten bad since January, reaching a tipping point when an armed group held up a local TV news station in the middle of a live broadcast.

ABC News got an inside look into the situation, which experts say is getting worse driving many Ecuadorians out of the country, with interviews with some of the gang leaders and people who say they were at the mercy of their violence.

The war between the government and the gangs heated up on Jan. 7 when Adolfo Macias Villama, aka "El Fito," the head of the Los Choneros gang, escaped prison where was serving a 34-year sentence for his gang activities, officials said.

The next day Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency "so the armed forces can have all the political and legal support they need," to take on the gangs.

The military was deployed to the streets and the prisons, which are key power centers for Ecuador’s organized crime, according to experts.

A day later, an explosion of gang violence rocked the country including the takeover of the TV station.

The gangsters blamed the corrupt elites in government for not allowing them to peacefully go about their work and for not providing an economy designed to work for all.

"We caved and allowed the government to enter the prisons. But now they are abusing their power," a Los Choneros gang member told ABC News.

At the same time, the gangs have been increasing their output of cocaine.

One of the leaders of the Los Tiguerones gang told ABC News that his group is shipping more coke than ever in their history.


"Fifteen years ago, during a raid, people would be surprised if they found 10 kilos. Now they find ten tons," he told ABC News.

A few weeks ago, 22 tons of cocaine, which was worth more than $1 billion, were captured by Ecuador’s military. Government officials say nearly 200 tons were seized last year alone.

The Tiguerones leader who spoke with ABC News said that a new partnership with Mexican cartels has changed the game. The gangs act as a middle man shipping the drugs from their origin in Colombia, he said.


"They send the guns, the money," the leader said of the Mexican cartels. "We use the guns to protect ourselves and their product, and with the money we buy cocaine at the border."

The gangs have also been augmenting their finances with extortion plots against local residents.

Javier, an Ecuadorian taxi driver, told ABC News that he was sent threatening texts and other messages by the gangs seeking money.

"That scared me. They had pictures of my house, the places I usually go to, and my route back and forth from work," he said.

Javier said he was kidnapped and held for a day before his wife paid the kidnappers $5,000, all of their life savings.

He said that his family had been saving to leave the country and the violence

"I get emotional because I want to move forward. I had this goal, I wanted to leave and find something better for my family," Javier said.

He was one of the fortunate ones as Guayaquil's homicide rate has jumped by five times compared to a few years ago, according to officials.

And the gangs have threatened that they have no intention of stopping their attacks.

"This is a ticking bomb. They played their cards, now it’s our turn," a Tiguerones member said.

https://abcnews.go.com/Internationa...nce-fueled-booming-cocaine/story?id=107366161
 
Don't worry, you can still mass immigrate to the USA, the borders are open.
Click to expand...
Its long past time to Shut Down our Border completely and Militarize it....I've been saying this for over 10 years but we never really take serious action.
 
