One of my biggest annoyances with politics is people incorrectly interpreting Occam's Razor (the simplest solution is almost always the best) to solve political problems.



Applying it correctly can do wonders, but you have to use it correctly:

if you have two competing ideas to explain the same phenomenon , you should prefer the simpler one.



To me one of the most obviously incorrect applications is "just build a wall" to solve immigration.



*side note* Unless that guy is a 3 foot tall midget that wall is well over 18ft.



Now before people get their panties in a bunch I'll emphasize one thing:

I AM NOT SAYING A BORDER WALL DOES NOTHING TO DETER ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION







What I am saying is that if you're not explaining the phenomenon your solution will be sub-optimal.



The Phenomenon:

Millions of South (and central) Americans are flooding the US border



The simplest explanation:

They're doing it because they think it will make their life better.





So circling back to the original story...



As Ecuador is shut down for 2 months because a Cartel leader accused of assassinating an anti-cartel presidential candidate escapes prison...



Is rethinking drug prohibition and the massive impact it has in destroying effective governance (probably more through corruption than assassinations) in South (and central) America one of the easiest and cheapest (potentially profitable) ways to reduce illegal immigration in the US?





Also devils advocate:

Does the money Cartels bring to poor South American countries outweigh the harm these cartels cause?



Also in another 2 birds one stone move:



Should the US government look to limit China's massive manufacturers economy by developing initiatives to shift large amounts of that capacity to low PPP countries in South/Central America?