News Ecplise 2024

There's one coming Monday in the eastern half of the U.S. Anyone here going to see it?

Also it's freaking some people out because it's believed to be a sign of the end times by many.
 
Thanks for letting me know about this. It'll be a partial eclipse in Edmonton.

Eclipeses are cool and all but you can't even look at it. I deem eclipses as the tease of the universe and they will now be called Victoria.
 
666 said:
Thanks for letting me know about this. It'll be a partial eclipse in Edmonton.

Eclipeses are cool and all but you can't even look at it. I deem eclipses as the tease of the universe and they will now be called Victoria.
Shaded glass, what does it do?
 
I'm pulling my daughter out of school and going to West Superbumblefuck NY to see it in the path of totality.

Please let the fucking sky be clear.
Forecast says it should be mostly clear and sunny.
 
666 said:
Thanks for letting me know about this. It'll be a partial eclipse in Edmonton.

Eclipeses are cool and all but you can't even look at it. I deem eclipses as the tease of the universe and they will now be called Victoria.
You could still order Eclipse glasses on Amazon with 2 day shipping as of Sunday.

You can also get them at most public libraries.
 
Natural Order said:
Yes. The path of totality runs through a nice portion of eastern Canada. I'm right on the edge of it, should be dope!

LOL @ end times. When are we going to learn that we're never right about our own paranoia?
I see vids with people claiming something "big" is going to happen that day or after they don't what it is but will "big" so anything that does happen it's "I told you so" without any proof what so ever.
 
MLarson said:
There's one coming Monday in the eastern half of the U.S. Anyone here going to see it?

Also it's freaking some people out because it's believed to be a sign of the end times by many.
I’m curious as to why the narrative of the “End of Times” is being pushed so much with this eclipse.

Have people already forgotten that there was another eclipse just a few years ago..?

And then I looked at the path and realized that this eclipse is going through the Bible Belt….
 
Saw ( or didn't) one a few years ago in 1999.

Was cool . And by that I mean I knew the temperature was going to drop but it was still a surprise.
 
jeff7b9 said:
You could still order Eclipse glasses on Amazon with 2 day shipping as of Sunday.

You can also get them at most public libraries.
If that fails, hit up any welding supply store for a $2.49 Shade 9 or 10 welding lens.
 
jeff7b9 said:
I'm pulling my daughter out of school and going to West Superbumblefuck NY to see it in the path of totality.

Please let the fucking sky be clear.
Forecast says it should be mostly clear and sunny.
It'll be a cool experience with your daughter either way.

You don't need to see it. Just the trip would be cool and if you can't see the sun the day going dark is just as good is equally exciting.
 
666 said:
It'll be a cool experience with your daughter either way.

You don't need to see it. Just the trip would be cool and if you can't see the sun the day going dark is just as good is equally exciting.
100%

We are very close and read a lot of books about space and share some common interests so it will definitely be a good daddy daughter adventure.

That "just the sun getting dark" part is kind of my fallback, even if it is cloudy or partial cloudy, I am curious how dark it gets at 3 or so pm.
 
666 said:
It'll be a cool experience with your daughter either way.

You don't need to see it. Just the trip would be cool and if you can't see the sun the day going dark is just as good is equally exciting.
Yea, I can remember where I was when I saw my one 25 years ago and who with . Nowadays I don't remember what I was doing 25 minutes ago and who with.
 
The 8th is the start of the 3 day church of Satan feast. Also the demon comet is stopping by to say hello, NASA is shooting rockets at the eclipse, and CERN will be doing an experiment. All we need is for planets X to pop up and start the end.

Are you the gatekeeper?! LOL
 
