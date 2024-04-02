Fixed it for youAlso it's freaking some people out because it's believed to be a sign of the end times by dumb shits.
Thanks for letting me know about this. It'll be a partial eclipse in Edmonton.
Eclipeses are cool and all but you can't even look at it. I deem eclipses as the tease of the universe and they will now be called Victoria.
I see vids with people claiming something "big" is going to happen that day or after they don't what it is but will "big" so anything that does happen it's "I told you so" without any proof what so ever.Yes. The path of totality runs through a nice portion of eastern Canada. I'm right on the edge of it, should be dope!
LOL @ end times. When are we going to learn that we're never right about our own paranoia?
I’m curious as to why the narrative of the “End of Times” is being pushed so much with this eclipse.There's one coming Monday in the eastern half of the U.S. Anyone here going to see it?
You could still order Eclipse glasses on Amazon with 2 day shipping as of Sunday.
You can also get them at most public libraries.
Fake News. The world ended on Dec 21 2012There's one coming Monday in the eastern half of the U.S. Anyone here going to see it?
It'll be a cool experience with your daughter either way.I'm pulling my daughter out of school and going to West Superbumblefuck NY to see it in the path of totality.
Please let the fucking sky be clear.
Forecast says it should be mostly clear and sunny.
You don't need to see it. Just the trip would be cool and if you can't see the sun the day going dark is just as good is equally exciting.
