fedorthegoat777
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2020
- Messages
- 2,870
- Reaction score
- 3,739
Everything has been going up for a while. Stocks, real estate, etc.
Stock market took a drop today. There are tensions in the middle east and we have a new election coming up. Japan's stock market apparently also took a good dip.
Doomsdayers are calling for a hard crash. Any one have any thoughts on this?
Stock market took a drop today. There are tensions in the middle east and we have a new election coming up. Japan's stock market apparently also took a good dip.
Doomsdayers are calling for a hard crash. Any one have any thoughts on this?