Economy Economy crash?

Everything has been going up for a while. Stocks, real estate, etc.

Stock market took a drop today. There are tensions in the middle east and we have a new election coming up. Japan's stock market apparently also took a good dip.

Doomsdayers are calling for a hard crash. Any one have any thoughts on this?
 
