does anyone know this fever dream of a game? I vaguely remember it just being played in the background as if no one knew what it was. The opening was probably the saddest thing then you float around chatting up fish.
The final boss was apparently an Alien in a spaceship? Like .... I didn't even know that. What was it? Why did it exist and why was it so omnipresent?



I don't want this is in the gaming section. It is a concerning social problem.
 
I have played it and i find it boring and awful. I have no idea why they keep putting this garbitch on collections.
 
This game very much confused me as a child and I recall it getting very hard and I never finished it even in the days when I saved my pocket money up for games and that was the only game I would be able to play for a couple of months.

Think I just went back to the nice comforting world of sonic
 
Got the Sega Genesis and was rocking sonic for a couple days, found out the neighbor got a Genesis and it came with Ecco. I was so jealous that his system came with 2 games amd felt like I got totally gipped until I played that piece of shit.
 
i guess I'm the only one who loved this game as a kid. This and the Tides of Time sequel. Game was pretty depressing and messed up. But exploring the ocean was a blast. And being a dolphin learning from other things in the ocean as you explored the vast ocean trying to find what happened to your pod so save them, learning that the aliens had been doing that since ancient times was interesting at least.
 
Got the Sega Genesis and was rocking sonic for a couple days, found out the neighbor got a Genesis and it came with Ecco. I was so jealous that his system came with 2 games amd felt like I got totally gipped until I played that piece of shit.
Damn tell me how you really feel ….
 
looks idiotic and a waste of developers time and knowledge
 
They tried to make Ecco another marquee mascot alongside Sonic but game just didn't have it.
 
