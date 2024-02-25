Eblen and MW

BowserJr
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2006
- Messages
- 8,287
- Reaction score
- 2,027
This last fight left me unimpressed.
Before that I thought he was the best MW.
Impa is good but not great. What happened?
A. Eblen underestimated Impa
B. Impa improved big time since ufc
C. Eblen was never elite
D. Some combo of A, B, C
Before that I thought he was the best MW.
Impa is good but not great. What happened?
A. Eblen underestimated Impa
B. Impa improved big time since ufc
C. Eblen was never elite
D. Some combo of A, B, C