Eblen and MW

This last fight left me unimpressed.

Before that I thought he was the best MW.

Impa is good but not great. What happened?

A. Eblen underestimated Impa
B. Impa improved big time since ufc
C. Eblen was never elite
D. Some combo of A, B, C
 
Impa has definitely improved since the UFC but Eblen just isn't a particularly good striker. He's got good power, but he lunges and leaves his head hanging when he throws and someone with speed like Impa was able to take advantage of that. Don't forget he had a close first round with Fabian Edwards too.

He does however have top class cardio and wrestling and the combination of those two means he's going to be able to grind guys out more often than not.
 
I could see someone like Izzy, Rob and maybe even ddp taking advantage of that.

His wrestling is good. I could see him beating Izzy if he doesn't get caught 1st.

He'd likely beat Sean with ease. Ddp, Vetorri and Rob would probably be his toughest fights. Maybe Costa too
 
Izzy fucks him up imo. He's too elusive and generally moves off the cage, he'd counter him lunging at him like that all day.
 
I think he could win any belt on the right day against the right guy. I'm a day 1 Eblen fan, I think most of you all are aware. But I never conceptualized him as a Jon Jones type of fighter who could win any day any matchup. I think given the right matchup, or wakes up on the right side of the bed, he could win the belt.

I think Impa Kasanganay is no slouch though. In his last Middleweight fight he got a 1st round KO of Jared Gooden. That was before he won the PFL LHW championship.
 
Impa improved and Eblen didn't have the best day at the office.
 
