eBay - I'm Out

I thought I would teach my son to deal with selling his older items when he upgrades. He recently got a 4K camera for his media production work and he sold his old camera on my eBay account, which I have not used in a while. After the $300 sale, with the buyer picking up the $13 shipping, I thought cool. Well not so fast.



(1) They now want my Social Security Number if I want to withdraw and a connect to my bank. What happened to PayPal?

(2) They charged twice for the shipping and hit me for it.

(3) Their fee is way too much now

(4) There is zero customer support to get my shipping $ returned



I'm tempted to just leave the $241 there and they win, but I am never using them again. Hell, I can't even figure out how to get my $ back from them anyways.



Check it out. They actually charged the buyer for the shipping once and me for it twice. They charged $39 total for shipping on a $13 shipping cost.



What your buyer paid​ Item subtotal

$300.00

Shipping

$13.05

Sales tax*

$25.83

Order total**

$338.88

What you earned​



Order total

$338.88

eBay collected from buyer

Sales tax

-$25.83

Selling costs



-$45.20

Shipping label

-$26.10





$241.75







Does anyone know how to deal with eBay to contest bullshit like this?