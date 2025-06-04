Eating meat everyday made me lose 20 pounds in 2 months

Pierce 34
So I been running for a year now and before I was eating everyday, I never lost any significant weight despite running a lot. So I decided to go on high protein diet and lost weight while keeping up with the same running routine. Protein also helped with energy and recovery.
I would eat either a turkey sandwich everyday or hardboil 3 or 4 eggs. Plus the protein shakes I drink always. It was rare that I would eat meat, I was mostly vegetarian. Not 100% vegetarian but I'd say 60-70%.
People do yourself a favor, stop being scared of meat and being a vegetarian. It's cringe as fuck and retarded
