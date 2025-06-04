Eating meat everyday made me lose 20 pounds in 2 months

Pierce 34

Pierce 34

hi
@Blue
Joined
Dec 6, 2024
Messages
672
Reaction score
1,333
So I been running for a year now and before I was eating everyday, I never lost any significant weight despite running a lot. So I decided to go on high protein diet and lost weight while keeping up with the same running routine. Protein also helped with energy and recovery.

I would eat either a turkey sandwich everyday or hardboil 3 or 4 eggs. Plus the protein shakes I drink always. It was rare that I would eat meat, I was mostly vegetarian. Not 100% vegetarian but I'd say 60-70%.

People do yourself a favor, stop being scared of meat and being a vegetarian. It's cringe as fuck and retarded
 
Pierce 34 said:
So I been running for a year now and before I was eating everyday, I never lost any significant weight despite running a lot. So I decided to go on high protein diet and lost weight while keeping up with the same running routine. Protein also helped with energy and recovery.

I would eat either a turkey sandwich everyday or hardboil 3 or 4 eggs. Plus the protein shakes I drink always. It was rare that I would eat meat, I was mostly vegetarian. Not 100% vegetarian but I'd say 60-70%.

People do yourself a favor, stop being scared of meat and being a vegetarian. It's cringe as fuck and retarded
Click to expand...

LEWIS540 said:
Your husband's a lucky man.
Click to expand...
Do a Dutch oven on your husband with them protein farts
 
"Running" 20 feet to the fridge doesn't count.

If you're legitimately running consistently and have a reasonable diet but not losing weight then you're full of shit. Also, lol at 60-70% vegetarian.
 
There's some evidence that a higher protein intake can lead to a higher degree of satiety (thus making you less likely to overeat) but it's different for everyone. In any case, you lost weight because you ate at a caloric deficit for an extended period of time. What exactly you were eating doesn't really matter.

Also, if you're losing weight, it's important to lift. Even if you're getting enough protein, you're still liable to lose muscle if you don't.
 
Sweater of AV said:
"Running" 20 feet to the fridge doesn't count.

If you're legitimately running consistently and have a reasonable diet but not losing weight then you're full of shit.
Click to expand...
Never fails to amaze when people say this. Like everyone has a thyroid problem or something. CACO. Deal with it.

Just make sure you care for your breath. Most these carnivores and super high protein guys have breath than can burn the hairs off a dead mule’s ass.
 
others have already explained why this is dumb. we'll leave it at that.
 
hot-dog-mustard.gif
 
Been doing carnivore for about 8 years or so. Started for medical reasons, but the benefits have been huge and can’t imagine going back to the standard Western diet. It really opened my eyes to how food is treated like a drug in America and how unhealthy most people’s relationship with it is. Also, I still get the itch for pizza. It never goes away.
 
Pierce 34 said:
So I been running for a year now and before I was eating everyday, I never lost any significant weight despite running a lot. So I decided to go on high protein diet and lost weight while keeping up with the same running routine. Protein also helped with energy and recovery.

I would eat either a turkey sandwich everyday or hardboil 3 or 4 eggs. Plus the protein shakes I drink always. It was rare that I would eat meat, I was mostly vegetarian. Not 100% vegetarian but I'd say 60-70%.

People do yourself a favor, stop being scared of meat and being a vegetarian. It's cringe as fuck and retarded
Click to expand...
I love meat but I've never eaten as part of a weight loss diet.

You think a couple of hardboiled eggs and a protein shake would give me extra energy for the gym over a cliff bar? (I don't like to eat too much before the gym because then I get full and feel like can't move)
 
Adamant said:
I love meat but I've never eaten as part of a weight loss diet.

You think a couple of hardboiled eggs and a protein shake would give me extra energy for the gym over a cliff bar? (I don't like to eat too much before the gym because then I get full and feel like can't move)
Click to expand...

Better
 
Pierce 34 said:
So I been running for a year now and before I was eating everyday, I never lost any significant weight despite running a lot. So I decided to go on high protein diet and lost weight while keeping up with the same running routine. Protein also helped with energy and recovery.

I would eat either a turkey sandwich everyday or hardboil 3 or 4 eggs. Plus the protein shakes I drink always. It was rare that I would eat meat, I was mostly homosexual. Not 100% homosexual but I'd say 60-70%.

People do yourself a favor, stop being scared of meat and being a vegetarian. It's cringe as fuck and retarded
Click to expand...
Just changing it to how all of us read it
 
A caloric deficit caused you to lose 20lbs in 2 months, not eating meat.

Good for you though, that is an amazing accomplishment.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,051
Messages
57,375,947
Members
175,685
Latest member
Fallou sre

Share this page

Back
Top