Eastern fighters are different

Let's be honest. These crazy Russians, gerorgians, Ukrainians etc are a different gravy
It isn't just mma. Look at usyk, bivol, beterbiev and lomachenko more recently. These dudes have a mentality that is tougher than the rest. It's like it's in their dna. The States and Brazil are still great fighting countries. Also the uk/Ireland and new Zealand/Australia, but these eastern European dudes are just built different. I expect many more champions in combat sports from this region in the near future
