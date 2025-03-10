  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Eastern fighters are different

Let's be honest. These crazy Russians, gerorgians, Ukrainians etc are a different gravy

It isn't just mma. Look at usyk, bivol, beterbiev and lomachenko more recently. These dudes have a mentality that is tougher than the rest. It's like it's in their dna. The States and Brazil are still great fighting countries. Also the uk/Ireland and new Zealand/Australia, but these eastern European dudes are just built different. I expect many more champions in combat sports from this region in the near future
 
I think I saw a movie about this:
Icarus_%282017_film%29.png
 
Ank is a fucking crazy specimen of a human being. When the buffman was announcing him and he was pacin around....the dude is a beast
 
combat sports have more prestige over there so there's a bigger emphasis on discipline and lifestyle. top prospects train full time. they don't have second jobs waiting tables.
 
fighters in general are built different

but I agree about the tough mentality but I will tell another example

recently a brazillian football player started crying and couldn't play because the opponent fans called him "monkey" (racist slur), we are sowing a pussy/victim mentality in the west (and if brazil is not "western", know that we copy the bad progressive traits of the "first world" countries)

I can be wrong, but I can't imagine a eastern man doing that
 
It's the difference in wrestling.

The United States wrestling is focused on competition with no emphasis on combat. Those Eastern European countries focus on combat wrestling.

American wrestling system is outdated and is now the inferior style.
 
We invented guns to give normal men a fighting chance for this very reason :rolleyes:
 
It's a cultural thing man. They live and breath it since they could walk. Imagine being born in those countries. You aren't the only person doing it, all your friends are probably doing it too. Now imagine climbing your way to the top in that environment
 
What choice do they have. The country is a shithole and you better figure it out.
 
