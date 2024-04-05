East coast earthquake

Zookeeper Gabe
Apr 19, 2011
11,179
3,678
So, I was on the toilet and it started shaking and my wife came and asked if I just felt that. We had a mini-quake, anybody else feel it?
Yeah, my wife’s friend lives close in Pa and said stuff was shaking on her walls. 4.8 is a pretty decent quake for the east coast.Happened 50 miles away from me and it still shook my house. Doesn't seem like a mini earthquake to me.