East coast earthquake

So, I was on the toilet and it started shaking and my wife came and asked if I just felt that. We had a mini-quake, anybody else feel it?
 
Yup,

Happens on the East Coast once every 10-15 years or so.

Little baby ones.
 
Happened 50 miles away from me and it still shook my house. Doesn't seem like a mini earthquake to me.
 
How much Taco Bell have you eaten? My condolences to your wife for walking in on it
 
Working from home and felt it. I’m about 30 miles southeast from where it originated. Wife was at the supermarket and didn’t feel shit.
 
Get ready for the giants to exit the mound during the eclipse.
 
Yeah, my wife’s friend lives close in Pa and said stuff was shaking on her walls. 4.8 is a pretty decent quake for the east coast.
 
