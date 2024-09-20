Earth will get another moon this month

A team of scientists well-versed in the study of so-called "mini-moon events " identified the forthcoming gravitational capture event. They spotted the peculiar dynamic properties of 2024 PT5 as they routinely monitored newly discovered objects for potentially interesting behavior.


"The object that is going to pay us a visit belongs to the Arjuna asteroid belt, a secondary asteroid belt made of space rocks that follow orbits very similar to that of Earth at an average distance to the sun of about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers), research lead author and Universidad Complutense de Madrid professor Carlos de la Fuente Marcos told Space.com. "Objects in the Arjuna asteroid belt are part of the near-Earth object population of asteroids and comets."

"Under these conditions, the geocentric energy of the object may grow negative, and the object may become a temporary moon of Earth. This particular object will undergo this process starting next week and for about two months," he added. "It will not follow a full orbit around Earth.

www.space.com

Earth will get another moon this month  — but not for long!

"You may say that if a true satellite is like a customer buying goods inside a store, objects like 2024 PT5 are window shoppers!"
www.space.com
 
They're calling a rock the size of a Daewoo Lanos a moon these days?
 
