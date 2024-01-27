Earth like planets...

Goddamn!


Some of these planets look beautiful from the outside. Imagine if there is nutritious fruits that give you steroid like results like the one Turles was consuming. Or healthy plants and water that can give you insane health boost, reverse aging, repair nerve damage and etc...

I just hope that we can be respectful enough and learn to treat the new planets and not make any bombs or anything that can damage the planet.

Just read an article about one recently found.

Water was detected. But, the water is in the atmosphere. It's all boiling steam. The theory is that the planet was formed much farther away from the sun and had lots of ice. For some reason, it moved closer and closer to it's star. The ice melted and became liquid. But, as it continued to get closer to the star, the liquid water boiled until it turned to steam. The planet's mass is big enough that the steam didn't simply drift away, but stayed in the atmosphere.

I wonder if life existed in that tiny bit of time when the water was liquid.
 
Shogun515 said:
And the pic in TS is of Earth itself. I came in here for actual pics of Earth-like planets
Come down fella, I saw the pic and I assumed it is a new planet. Its not like I was trying to pull a fast one. Why you got to get angry about it?
 
We know so little of what's out there. Funny we think were so advanced with our iphones. Imagine tech 1000 years from now.
 
Ayo, mans gotta open their eyes to this firmament ting straight up 🌌. We unnuh that celestial SkyDome my fams you get me they got the mandem tinking space is this never-ending thing but what if ting just cap by the firmament 🤯

Dem edges str8 lined with this mad wall of ice like stretching the Scarborough Bluffs right round the globe mad crazy fam🌍keeping the oceans on lock like them bouncers on King Street str8 buckin' the waves giving us that shield so mandem/gyaldem/demdem can do their ting without stress,,,,stylll 💪.

But yo, peep the old-school maps, eh. Might be they're dropping more realness than we thought showing the mandem a flat Earth where you ain't just gonna dip off 'cause that ice wall's holding it down, ahlie???? Mad conspiracy ting, like them bucktees tryna hustle you for a TTC transfer, you get me??? Str8 🧢🧢🧢, mad jokes tho, LMFAOLL 🤣🗺️
 
