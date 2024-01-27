Earth like planets...

Ogata
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 30, 2013
- Messages
- 18,674
- Reaction score
- 9,475
Goddamn!
Some of these planets look beautiful from the outside. Imagine if there is nutritious fruits that give you steroid like results like the one Turles was consuming. Or healthy plants and water that can give you insane health boost, reverse aging, repair nerve damage and etc...
I just hope that we can be respectful enough and learn to treat the new planets and not make any bombs or anything that can damage the planet.
