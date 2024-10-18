Earth - Is it Flat or is it Round

Zyklon R
I'm so confused
I've always believed the earth was a sphere but last night I got caught up in some feeds that were about 'FLAT EARTH' I must have spent a few hours at least watching these videos and feeds
Both sides make a good case as to why the earth may be fla or round I honestly don't know what to believe
What are your thoughts round or flat and why
