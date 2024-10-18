Earth - Is it Flat or is it Round

I'm so confused

I've always believed the earth was a sphere but last night I got caught up in some feeds that were about 'FLAT EARTH' I must have spent a few hours at least watching these videos and feeds

Both sides make a good case as to why the earth may be fla or round I honestly don't know what to believe


What are your thoughts round or flat and why
 
How can we tell if its flat or round if our eyes dont exist
 
I'd have to see how -they- coded the simulation.
 
Nope, it's shaped like donut.

1541789697177-DonutEarth.jpeg
 
It's a cube...
fungi said:
Earth is not flat.
Earth is not round.
You're all gay.
That's what I've found.

Earth is a square.
Let all beware.
Earth is a cube.
Shut up, stupid newb.

cubeearth.jpg
Click to expand...
 
