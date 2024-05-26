Early to mid thirties

Is it me or does it seem like a lot of people in their early to mid thirties low-key struggle.

Obviously everyone of every age struggle, but it seems like the 30ish people are just extra weirdly insecure.

First off both men and women are no longer physically in their primes, like your metabolism starts to slow. Average men are no longer as athletic and women are less desired.

Also you are supposed to have it all figured out by now. Like if you don’t have the savings, the house, car, wife and maybe kids on the way then social media makes you feel like you are way behind what is “supposed” to be happening.

Like that average American statistics thread where everyone is laughing at all these failures but that’s literally the average/normal person. But “oh no that’s not me I’m way better than that”

Hahah idk im going off on a tangent but yeah it seems like I see a lot of my peers who were doing ok before struggling now. As an athlete the time crunch pressure is magnified but for average life stuff it’s the same.

Sorry for the dear diary rant but I was wondering since everyone on here old af remembers being in their 30’s
 
i feel like early to mid thirties is when reality starts to set in. People in their 20's just assume life will work itself out on its own and they have fun without too many cares. Then in your thirties, all the sudden people realize they dont have a steady career, a home, a family or whatever other goals they assumed would just fall into place and they go into panic mode. I know I did lol.
 
In my experience men are in their physical peaks and pretty good financially. Single women are medicated out of their minds
 
I'm not sure. I'm in my late 30s meow and it's largely been the opposite for me. I feel like I settled into myself so to speak in my 30s. The only downside is having a very good grasp on the reality of mortality. That's a plus and a minus.
 
This. Life just starts to move faster as you get older. I remember when I turned 30 a coworker said "you'll be 40 before you know it" How right he was.
 
It has to be very difficult for young people to get started these days. I bought a house when I was 25. I had gone to college and came out with no debt. A small house cost about what I made in a year. Now houses cost many times what a person makes in a year as earnings haven't kept up with prices. Rent is so high that it's impossible to save money for a down payment.
 
I feel the 30’s can be the best, or the worst
Depends a lot how you handled your 20’s
I got cancer early 30’s, fucked my whole life up lol
Still here pushing tho
Just bought my first place

{<Scared}
 
