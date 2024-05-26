Is it me or does it seem like a lot of people in their early to mid thirties low-key struggle.



Obviously everyone of every age struggle, but it seems like the 30ish people are just extra weirdly insecure.



First off both men and women are no longer physically in their primes, like your metabolism starts to slow. Average men are no longer as athletic and women are less desired.



Also you are supposed to have it all figured out by now. Like if you don’t have the savings, the house, car, wife and maybe kids on the way then social media makes you feel like you are way behind what is “supposed” to be happening.



Like that average American statistics thread where everyone is laughing at all these failures but that’s literally the average/normal person. But “oh no that’s not me I’m way better than that”



Hahah idk im going off on a tangent but yeah it seems like I see a lot of my peers who were doing ok before struggling now. As an athlete the time crunch pressure is magnified but for average life stuff it’s the same.



Sorry for the dear diary rant but I was wondering since everyone on here old af remembers being in their 30’s