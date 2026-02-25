Ear or Nose pulling championship

Dagestanaev
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2025
- Messages
- 420
- Reaction score
- 635
Veteran fighters with cauliflower ears can try this when they ran out of money
Nose pulling as well
And if you wonder, yes, there is a testicle pulling contest as well, I will not post it here because I will leave that privilege to @rear naked ankle pick
Dana, make this a sport !!
Nose pulling as well
And if you wonder, yes, there is a testicle pulling contest as well, I will not post it here because I will leave that privilege to @rear naked ankle pick
Dana, make this a sport !!