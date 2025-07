BluntForceTrama said:

Jlab Gopop ANC

Surprisingly vibrant with decent bass found them on eBay for $20





I’m always on the market and the competition is sophisticated to say the least. It’s a small hobby of mine to finding big sound without having to spend too much.



I bought the version of those without anc for running and they were ok but would just randomly think they were out of the case and drain themselves.So I bought these CMF Buds 2 for $40 (on sale)Battery lasts forever, IP55 and they sound decent. I actually used the for meetings at work and the mics are good. The only they are missing is LDAC.I shouldn't be shocked because they are just a cheaper version of my main earbuds which are Nothing Ear (a). These have worked brilliantly for everything, I got them on sale for $70.Previously, I had sony WF xm3 and then xm4. The 4's had that Sony issue of one earbuds battery deciding it wouldn't charge past 20% anymore and I read people in reviews had the same issue with XM5's. So I still love my Sony over the ears but it's going to be hard to get me to trust their earbuds again