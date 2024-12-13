BoxerMaurits
Following Kuniev’s contract-winning performance at DWCS earlier this year:
Yeah thats a bit of a head scratcher.
Doesn't make sense at all
I mean this isnt the way to build a contender.Wow they are desperate for a new contender. Adelaide byrd caused all of this.
Yeah that's what I mean, they're praying for a Kuniev victory. But will a blaydes win even resonate with the casualsI mean this isnt the way to build a contender.
Unless he somehow actually blows through blaydes
No one else would fight him so they HAD to give him a fight against a top 5. Title shot if he wins, or else jones/aspinall is ducking
Dude has been a pro since 2011 and got a dreadful win over Ferreira (since overturned) so I guess it's sink or swim.I understand thinking maybe you’ve got a potential contender off the rip but you really should still give them a fight or two to acclimate before throwing in the deep end. That’s often how prospects get ruined.