News Eagle FC Heavyweight champion Rizvan Kuniev will make his debut against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Seattle on Feb. 22

Who wins?

Wow they are desperate for a new contender. Adelaide byrd caused all of this.
 
Wow they are desperate for a new contender. Adelaide byrd caused all of this.
I mean this isnt the way to build a contender.

Unless he somehow actually blows through blaydes
 
Win and he's a top 3 contender... Go big or go home I guess.
 
What a completely insane debut opponent. UFC throwing Kuniev in the deep end.
 
I understand thinking maybe you’ve got a potential contender off the rip but you really should still give them a fight or two to acclimate before throwing in the deep end. That’s often how prospects get ruined.
 
Into the deep end already. What is Curtis ranked? Number 5?
 
is this how desperate they are for contenders at hw? just throw him in there and pray it works out?
 
I mean this isnt the way to build a contender.

Unless he somehow actually blows through blaydes
Yeah that's what I mean, they're praying for a Kuniev victory. But will a blaydes win even resonate with the casuals
 
I understand thinking maybe you’ve got a potential contender off the rip but you really should still give them a fight or two to acclimate before throwing in the deep end. That’s often how prospects get ruined.
Dude has been a pro since 2011 and got a dreadful win over Ferreira (since overturned) so I guess it's sink or swim.
 
