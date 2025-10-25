EA new owner Silver Lake has EA team-up with Stability AI

David Street
Silver Lake the owners of TKO Group Holdings and WME Group just bought EA Games (55 billion most in loans) and in a shocking move just teamed up with stability.ai to get EA a head start on rebuilding.
This is important for many reasons as Silver Lake just paid billions for another AI company they own to grow.
The truth is an AI need massive amounts of information to sort thru and grow so Silver Lake owns a company called Qualtrics’ XM a cloud Ai that sorts by and notifies people so to give this AI growth they spent billions to buy .. Qualtrics to buy healthcare tech firm Press Ganey for $6.75 billion this gives the AI lots of patient data to grow on.
So they know this lesson in AI and will apply it to EA Games. Stability AI has faced legal challenges from Getty Images, which accused the company of misusing over 12 million photos from its collection to train its AI image-generation system, Stable Diffusion. This lawsuit, filed in Delaware federal court, is part of broader concerns about the use of copyrighted material in AI training datasets. Getty Images alleges that Stability AI copied these images without proper licensing to enhance Stable Diffusion’s ability to generate accurate depictions from user prompts.
So with better image generating skill EA Games could jump ahead which it sorely needs. But the legal issues ???
