i'd like to see the savings calculations on a robot that can read 3 emails a day and send one then take a two hour lunch break.And we'll have humanoid robots with AI in the very, very near future that can do ANY job.
That's what I hear.As in, getting paid will be rare and there will be an underclass of slaves and another one of rich rulers that, optionally, can work if they feel like it?
I have this studio to rent for a mere 4999.......So who is gonna give the plebs free housing and free utilities and free food? Nobody. In other words the plebs will be allowed to die out and be replaced by AI that doesn't need any of those things.
The only thing being, who then buys the stuff that makes the elites rich? AI ain't buying it.
have you tried the latest FSD? 5 steps forwards, 2 steps back, however the progress made is mind boggling. Robotaxi service is also public as of yesterday, and while it's behind schedule, it's going to happen.I'm still waiting for the autonomous vehicles he promised me.
- Import 3rd world because we need workers
- AI and robots eliminate the need for workers
- Left with disjointed and dysfunctional society with none of the benefits of immigration
Japan and Korea are going to be laughing.
