Social E. Musk prediction - In 10-20 years, work will be optional and money will stop being relevant at some point

Optional ?
Optional.
giphy.gif

 
Well, eventually there will be a printer that can print anything you want. And we'll have humanoid robots with AI in the very, very near future that can do ANY job. And those robots will become cheaper and more available over time.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
As in, getting paid will be rare and there will be an underclass of slaves and another one of rich rulers that, optionally, can work if they feel like it?
That's what I hear.

Eventually AI and robots will replace most human jobs, and then the human slaves won't be necessary for the billionaires to maintain their lifestyle. At that point, whatever happens to the masses is of no concern to them.
 
So who is gonna give the plebs free housing and free utilities and free food? Nobody. In other words the plebs will be allowed to die out and be replaced by AI that doesn't need any of those things.

The only thing being, who then buys the stuff that makes the elites rich? AI ain't buying it.
 
The_Renaissance said:
I have this studio to rent for a mere 4999.......
 
method115 said:
I'm still waiting for the autonomous vehicles he promised me.
have you tried the latest FSD? 5 steps forwards, 2 steps back, however the progress made is mind boggling. Robotaxi service is also public as of yesterday, and while it's behind schedule, it's going to happen.
 
Can people, for the love of God, stop taking this guy so seriously?
Here are some of his other over-the-top, clearly unrealistic predictions.
  • 1 million robotaxis by 2020
    Musk said Tesla would have a million fully autonomous robotaxi-cars on the road in 2020. The Quick Report+2The Washington Post+2
  • Full Self-Driving (FSD) autonomy
    He repeatedly claimed Tesla would soon reach “feature-complete” full self-driving — but the system still requires human supervision. The Washington Post
  • $25,000 mass-market Tesla
    Musk promised a very affordable EV, sometimes called “Model 2,” for $25,000 — but the timeline has shifted and the car hasn’t materialized as promised. TechCrunch+1
  • Cybertruck released in 2021
    He announced the Cybertruck in 2019 and said production would begin in 2021 — in reality, things were delayed significantly. The Washington Post
  • Mars colonization soon
    Musk predicted that humans would be on Mars relatively quickly (mid-2020s), but a realistic timeline for a Mars colony is still far off. CEO Today
  • Hyperloop network by 2020
    He proposed a vacuum-tube high-speed Hyperloop system (e.g., NY-to-DC in 29 minutes), but no commercial, large-scale system exists. The Quick Report+1
  • Neuralink telepathy / brain-computer interface
    Musk claimed Neuralink would enable things like telepathy, restoring movement to paraplegics, etc. The timelines were wildly optimistic. WIRED+1
  • Mass production of Optimus robots
    He envisioned Tesla making “tens of millions” of Optimus humanoid robots annually, doing household chores or “babysitting.” Production hasn’t reached that scale. WIRED+1
  • Cybertruck “floating” as a boat (implied promise)
    At times, Musk implied that Cybertruck could handle water or float. The real version has a “wading mode,” but not a real boat-capability. (Critics argue this was exaggerated.) CEO Today
  • Next-gen Roadster launch
    He promised a new Tesla Roadster multiple times, but the launch date has been delayed again and again. The Times of India
  • Submarine for cave rescue
    Musk offered a mini-submarine to help rescue the Thai soccer team in a cave, but the real rescuers used traditional methods — and his sub wasn’t used. The Washington Post
 
- Import 3rd world because we need workers
- AI and robots eliminate the need for workers
- Left with disjointed and dysfunctional society with none of the benefits of immigration

Japan and Korea are going to be laughing.
 
In Leon's future the only currency you will need is horses, which you can then trade for hand jobs.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
Can't be a salary man if you're just a slave !
 
The_Renaissance said:
The elite won't need anyone to buy from them anymore. He's basically saying that they will rule without money.

They will have such a huge control on technology, AI, bio-identification, digital surveillance and automation that they will control the plebians with that.

What he's saying is we'll be slaves with the liberty to play video games. Wow so enthralling.
 
Bojka said:
- Import 3rd world because we need workers
- AI and robots eliminate the need for workers
- Left with disjointed and dysfunctional society with none of the benefits of immigration

Japan and Korea are going to be laughing.
Yeah. Except that with they negative birth rate it will be a toothless laugh.
 
chardog said:
have you tried the latest FSD? 5 steps forwards, 2 steps back, however the progress made is mind boggling. Robotaxi service is also public as of yesterday, and while it's behind schedule, it's going to happen.
It needs to be quicker. I'm tired of driving to work. I think of all the time wasted driving to and from work when I could be reading or doing other things to improve my life. By the time it's fully implemented I'll be retired with barely any need to drive anymore.
 
