DWTNCS: Every Winner on the "Be like Joe Pyfer" episode ended up in the UFC.

Danespina
@europe1 shared this interesting news today which I thought others might find interesting.
Despite being scolded by Dana White, every winner on the "Be like Joe Pyfer" episode ended up in the UFC.
None of their records turned out very good.
- Anton Turkalj went 0-4
- Dennis Buzukja went 1-3
- Alessandro Costa went 2-2
But to be fair, all were only brought in as injury replacements, and in some cases as absolute last resorts.
Here is how things unfolded in order for Dennis Buzukja to get a contract.
- Sean Woodson vs.
Steve Garcia (Garcia injured).
- Sean Woodson vs. J
esse Butler (Butler removed by Athletic Commision on fight week).
- Sean Woodson vs.
Mairon Santos (Santos couldn't make it because of Visa issues).
- Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja.
On top of everything, the opponent that Joe Pyfer beat that episode, Ozzy Diaz, also ended up in the UFC.
