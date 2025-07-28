Dwight Qawi passed?

Great, great fighter and out of all the guys Holyfield fought, he's the guy he still says gave him his toughest fight.



Saw an interview with him maybe 10 years ago and he was clear and lucid, i'm reading he had dementia.









For those that don't know Qawi, he was a short, 5-5, 5-6 lightheavyweight with insane skills, great gastank and a freakishly long reach for his height. He's also one of the first fighters I think of when someone asks, "can you be a boxer with no ammie exp in your 20's" I believe he was both and he was good enough to beat some terrific fighters. The Spinks fight was probably his biggest fight, spinks fought smart and cautious and outpointed qawi and didn't fall for any of his tricks. One big one that eddie futch coached him for was to not throw a right when qawi presented an open target with his head, because qawi was an expert at rolling with it and coming back with a big right of his own. spinks listened and fought a tactical fight to a clear victory.