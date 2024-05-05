I know it's for the Mark Kerr movie he's shooting, but man that low kick was BAD.
That low kick looked like Kerr's, thoughHe doesn't look a thing like Mark Kerr, though...
It could be age, muscle or just obviously cause he's never trained before, but he just looks so stiff when throwing strikes arms or legs. lol
Shorts aren’t short enough
yeah, to me it did not look like MMA training, but rather 'training' for the choreographed fight scenes.He's not training real fighting, he's training to look like he's fighting. It's never going to look exactly like fighting.
He also has to overcome his fake-fighting training from the WWE. He has fake-fight muscle memory he needs to get rid of.
