Media Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Training MMA For UFC Movie and He Looks..

Black9

Black9

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
736
Reaction score
3,786
I know it's for the Mark Kerr movie he's shooting, but man that low kick was BAD.

 
The dude is an athlete. He can be a bonehead but can't deny his athletic prowess and acting chops for children's movies.
 
I think he's doing a good job looking like Kerr. Seriously. I'm sure he studied Kerr and he's only throwing Kerr strikes. But he looks very similar when doing the fighting stuff. He is definitely kinda stiff.... like Kerr.
 
Black9 said:
It could be age, muscle or just obviously cause he's never trained before, but he just looks so stiff when throwing strikes arms or legs. lol
Click to expand...

He's not training real fighting, he's training to look like he's fighting. It's never going to look exactly like fighting.

He also has to overcome his fake-fighting training from the WWE. He has fake-fight muscle memory he needs to get rid of.
 
Ofcourse its hard when your muscle memory got it all wrong so long.
 
kingghidrah said:
He's not training real fighting, he's training to look like he's fighting. It's never going to look exactly like fighting.

He also has to overcome his fake-fighting training from the WWE. He has fake-fight muscle memory he needs to get rid of.
Click to expand...
yeah, to me it did not look like MMA training, but rather 'training' for the choreographed fight scenes.
 
kingghidrah said:
He's not training real fighting, he's training to look like he's fighting. It's never going to look exactly like fighting.

He also has to overcome his fake-fighting training from the WWE. He has fake-fight muscle memory he needs to get rid of.
Click to expand...
Really?
Usually i thought they go through actual training then use that to "act" it out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
News Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's film about Mark Kerr is still getting made
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
7K
NicholasJBasile
NicholasJBasile

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,680
Messages
55,508,853
Members
174,800
Latest member
kechan123

Share this page

Back
Top