Dwayne the rock johnson once thought about fighting in mma

He says "watch the damn video, its a youtube short ffs, can you smell what the rock is cooking?"

 
He wanted to go to Pride, would have loved to see Fedor work him over lol
 
Ayo all due respect Rock but try doing that peoples elbow business inda ring with a beast like Cro Cop and #Trust mans finna get bucked 🦌 by a LHK

Wouldn't have been all goodie, that's for sure 💥 🪨 💤😴
 
rocky-maivia.jpg


Dude is full of shit! Lmao!
 
Easier said than done, without at least some bit of martial arts / combat background. Pro wrestling does take athleticism and the ability to endure some damage, but the levels are quite huge between the two. Getting legit punched in the face and being able to fight through it is not for everyone, including most athletes.
 
More like the "alleged" steroid using Rock "acted" like he thought about it.

 
This was debunked no?

On the JRE he claimed Mark Kerr convinced him to go to PRIDE because the money was great.

Supposedly this was in 97, before Kerr ever fought in PRIDE. In fact it was the year the entire organisation began.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Easier said than done, without at least some bit of martial arts / combat background. Pro wrestling does take athleticism and the ability to endure some damage, but the levels are quite huge between the two. Getting legit punched in the face and being able to fight through it is not for everyone, including most athletes.
Word. So many people quit boxing, the moment they get really rocked, nose broken, etc.

Even Conor, the self-professed "Whoever goes for the takedown first, is a bitch" talker ... is the first one to go for a takedown, when he gets legit rocked.
 
He had the physique but really would be like almost starting from scratch with only an athletic background not even amateur wrestling only football I believe.

That said, the level was still low enough in MMA in the late 90's that an athletic guy could, if he trained full time, maybe compete at a mid tier UFC level within 2-3 years.

Ian Freeman comes to mind, only started MMA training in his early 30's I think and was able to compete at a high level in the sport within a short time of dedicating himself to it.
 
