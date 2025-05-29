Media Dvalishvili Shuts Down O’Malley’s 'Bright Lights' Theory Ahead of UFC 316 Rematch

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
109,197
Reaction score
197,975
image

Merab Dvalishvili dismisses 'bright lights' reasoning from O’Malley’s team: 'Same lights for both of us.' 💡🗣️🇬🇪

"We were both in the same situation, and before the fight, everybody was like, ‘Oh, how are you gonna fight in the Sphere? It's gonna be too bright and full of… pic.twitter.com/mlaG8zHlll

— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) May 27, 2025
Click to expand...



Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t think the lighting played any role in his win over Sean O'Malley at the Sphere last year.

Dvalishvili dethroned O’Malley via a dominant unanimous decision in the main event at UFC 306 in September 2024. The card, also billed as Noche UFC, was a one-of-a-kind affair dedicated to celebrating Mexico’s contribution to combat sports.

O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, recently said that his fighter couldn’t land shots as the lights were too bright at the venue. Dvalishvili brushed off this theory, saying the lights were equally bright for everyone. The champ admits that there were widespread concerns about the unusual venue going into UFC 306. However, Dvalishvili wasn’t worried, as it would be a level playing ground for both parties in any case. And the Georgian was unexpectedly impressed with the venue, as the crowd was seated far away, allowing clear communication between the fighters and corners.

“Before the fight everybody was, ‘Oh how are you gonna fight in Sphere? It’s gonna be too much bright, too much light, different.’ And I said, ‘We both will be in same situation.’ And I was not [worried] about it. And actually when I got in arena, that was the best arena I ever fought… Crowd was far away, and it was just me and Sean. And I can hear my corner and his corner very well,” Dvalishvili said on the "Believe You Me” podcast.

If lights were really bothering O’Malley, he now gets a chance to prove so when he challenges Dvalishvili in a rematch at UFC 316 on June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

READ HERE




@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
For anyone who's ever fought (or even trained)...you'll know what I'm saying here:


The psychological advantage Merab has going into fights KNOWING he will not get tired at all can't be overstated. The thing I feared most in competition was being gassed. Because it makes everything else irrelevant. Being able to go into a fight knowing that no matter how hard you push a pace, no matter how frenetic a fight is...you'll have more in the tank than your opponent? What a feeling that must be.
 
The "bright lights" theory is possibly the most retarded excuse I've ever heard. I just can't believe people can state something like this and pretend to be serious.
 
Merab was just too small to get hit by the lights at the angles they were shining. It's like how Sean can tell the sun is rising because it hits him first a full 5 minutes before Merab
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Merab Dvalishvili Wants Return of 'S--t Talking' Sean O'Malley Ahead of Rematch
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Kowboy On Sherdog
Umar Nurmagomedov Believes Merab Dvalishvili 'Created' Beef Ahead of UFC 311
Replies
15
Views
860
LoveMyMMA
LoveMyMMA
Kowboy On Sherdog
Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley Have Cordial Interaction at UFC PI
Replies
15
Views
569
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Kowboy On Sherdog
Khabib: Umar Nurmagomedov Will Show Why Merab Dvalishvili Is Nervous at UFC 311
2 3
Replies
55
Views
3K
Sasha
Sasha
Kowboy On Sherdog
Khabib Believes UFC Forced Merab Dvalishvili to Fight Umar Nurmagomedov
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Elvis.
Elvis.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,619
Messages
57,349,568
Members
175,665
Latest member
RyanGentry

Share this page

Back
Top