What will happen when the next fighter takes advantage?
This is my thought pattern.He definitely has bad habits, most notably entering and exiting the pocket in straight lines while keeping his chin up.
O’Malley has the skill and the height/reach to capitalize. Will be interesting to see the result.
We call him Merab
Get with it
He should be able to get close to a take-down. Then find himself on his backYeah if I were him I would spend as little time striking with O'Malley as possible.
Agreed. Though the problem with that is Omalley has the footwork and feints to keep his back off the cage and get the drop on naked TD attempts.Yeah if I were him I would spend as little time striking with O'Malley as possible.