Fedora Millionankles said:
He definitely has bad habits, most notably entering and exiting the pocket in straight lines while keeping his chin up.
O’Malley has the skill and the height/reach to capitalize. Will be interesting to see the result.
This is my thought pattern.

Combos are good but shot placement is better.
As you said, straight line entry predictable and leaves him exposed.
 
He drives me crazy with his takedowns. Sometimes he ends up on the bottom from a takedown attempt because he is wants to get it so bad. I am willing to jump on the bandwagon if he can show more control on the ground.
 
Yeah if I were him I would spend as little time striking with O'Malley as possible.
 
blaseblase said:
Yeah if I were him I would spend as little time striking with O'Malley as possible.
Agreed. Though the problem with that is Omalley has the footwork and feints to keep his back off the cage and get the drop on naked TD attempts.
IMO, Merab has to strike with Sean just enough to draw out the counter and shoot when Sean commits to striking.
Or he has to pressure him to the cage while keeping his defense sharp enough to not get clipped; something I have doubts he can pull off.
 
I like Merab and I want him to beat o malley but the fact he is popular now is making people completely discount o malleys skill

merab attacks down a straight line, o malley has great footwork, great power for a bantamweight, and constantly throws teeps and knee feints up the middle

It won’t be easy for merab and merab isn’t even a nightmare matchup as I see some people saying
 
