Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has been re-elected as mayor of the city of Davao, the family’s stronghold, despite being imprisoned thousands of miles away in The Hague for alleged crimes against humanity. With more than 60% of returns in, Duterte, 80, had an insurmountable lead of 405,000 votes – far ahead of his nearest competitor who trailed on 49,000, according to unofficial results from the election commission published by local media. Duterte was arrested and flown to The Hague in March over his so-called “war on drugs”, in which thousands of people were killed, many of them young men in deprived urban areas who were shot dead in the streets...
It is unclear how Duterte would take his oath to assume office as mayor. His daughter, impeached vice-president Sara Duterte, said this was being discussed by “his ICC [international criminal court] lawyers and his Filipino lawyers”. It is expected that, given the former president is imprisoned in the Netherlands, duties could instead be assumed by the vice-mayor – a race his son, Sebastian, was also on track to win.
Rodrigo Duterte wins Philippines mayoral election from jail cell in The Hague
Former president of nation re-elected as mayor of city of Davao despite his enforced absence
www.theguardian.com