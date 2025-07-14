Irish menu

Now the Dutch Menu

Two countries not renowned for their cooking.Your plane has crashed and you have the choice of grabbing one of two food crates before paddling to a deserted island. One contains traditional Dutch food, the other contains traditional Irish food. Which do you go for? This does not include internationally recognised foods like chicken nuggets, hamburgers etc ... nor does it include common foods like the full english/irish breakfast. I am also ommiting some common shared foods. Also won't compare cheeses as unless you have tasted them it's impossible to know.Irish Stew. The main difference between a beef stew and an Irish stew is. Beef stew uses cubed pieces of beef, such as a stew meat or a chuck roast. Irish stew traditionally uses mutton or lamb and has a rich, thick beer based brothCottage Pie. An under layer of minced beef over layed with a potatoe crust on top.Irish Soda Bread and might as well throw in the Kerry Made butter tooGuinness Stew. Basically what happens when you're in the pub and imply to the locals that they have no unique cusines.''Hold that thought we'll be right back.''Bacon and cabbage. I debated adding this but it is so obnoxiously Iriish I thought it could pass the bar.Irish Chippy with Fresh CodIrish Apple CakeIrish Bangers and Mash. Mostly associated with England but Ireland has its own variety ... and I needed something to square off against Stammpot.Raw pickled Herring typically served with onionBitterballen. A sort of breaded paste. I would compare to something close to a gooey turkey stuffing.Frikandel. It's a sausage but it's not a sausage. Yes ... it's that dry.Kassasouffle. It's a breaded cheese that doesn't melt when cooked.Dutch fritz met kibbelingStammpot. The Dutch equivelent of Bangers and Mash. When I try to make B and M in the Netherlands it by default becomes Stammpot. It is nice but if you are in and ''English'' resturaunt you will rarely get authentic Bangers as the sausages used are too different.Stroopwaffel for desert