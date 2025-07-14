Food & Drink Dutch food vs Irish food

PBAC

PBAC

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
6,560
Reaction score
6,283
Two countries not renowned for their cooking.

Your plane has crashed and you have the choice of grabbing one of two food crates before paddling to a deserted island. One contains traditional Dutch food, the other contains traditional Irish food. Which do you go for? This does not include internationally recognised foods like chicken nuggets, hamburgers etc ... nor does it include common foods like the full english/irish breakfast. I am also ommiting some common shared foods. Also won't compare cheeses as unless you have tasted them it's impossible to know.

Irish menu

Dublin Coddle
Irish Coddle is a hodgpodge of left overs boiled at low heat into a stew. Inredients and cooking methods: it is a Dublin dish comprised of leftovers including onion, potatoes carrots, sausauge rashers.
800px-Irish_Coddle.jpg


Irish Stew. The main difference between a beef stew and an Irish stew is the broth and the choice of meat. Beef stew uses cubed pieces of beef, such as a stew meat or a chuck roast. Irish stew traditionally uses mutton or lamb and has a rich, thick beer based broth

images


Cottage Pie. An under layer of minced beef over layed with a potatoe crust on top.

classiccottagepie_90765_16x9.jpg


Irish Soda Bread and might as well throw in the Kerry Made butter too
irish-brown-soda-bread-picture.jpg




Guinness Stew. Basically what happens when you're in the pub and imply to the locals that they have no unique cusines.''Hold that thought we'll be right back.''
Irish-Beef-Guinness-Stew_6.jpg



Bacon and cabbage. I debated adding this but it is so obnoxiously Iriish I thought it could pass the bar.
5116_031710_irishbacon_hd-7828fb3cfd9948e6acb9cab02a3cfe40.jpg


Irish Chippy with Fresh Cod

IMG_2392.jpg


Irish Apple Cake



Irish Bangers and Mash. Mostly associated with England but Ireland has its own variety ... and I needed something to square off against Stammpot.

Irish_Bangers_and_Mash.jpg



Now the Dutch Menu

Raw pickled Herring typically served with onion

What-is-the-Hollandse-Nieuwe-Mooijer-vis.jpg


Bitterballen. A sort of breaded paste. I would compare to something close to a gooey turkey stuffing.
oesterzwambitterbakl-scaled-1200x0-c-default-1024x0-c-default.webp


Frikandel. It's a sausage but it's not a sausage. Yes ... it's that dry.

Frikandel_voedingswaarde.jpg


Kassasouffle. It's a breaded cheese that doesn't melt when cooked.

44990_kb_10234-300x174.jpg


Dutch fritz met kibbeling

Kibbeling-and-frites-Dutch-fried-fish.jpg.webp

Stammpot. The Dutch equivelent of Bangers and Mash. When I try to make B and M in the Netherlands it by default becomes Stammpot. It is nice but if you are in and ''English'' resturaunt you will rarely get authentic Bangers as the sausages used are too different.

=
Stamppot-mashed-potatoes-sausage-at-Moeders-Amsterdam.jpg.webp


Stroopwaffel for desert
 
Last edited:
I think both are super high in sodium unfortunately, this will fuck up your blood pressure.
 
Ole Pete loves a good stew, no doubt about it, gimme dat Irish buffet but keep the fish, gross
 
Of the 2 Irish is better but both suck. In Europe - French /German/Italian ..... Spanish for seafood.

Dutch , Irish, Norwegian, and English imo ia the worst.
 
Between the two, Irish.

But, if I had my choice of European cuisine:

1.) Greek
2.) Italian
3.) French
4.) German
5.) Spanish
 
I will go with Irish even though I had some Dutch waffles the other day.
 
Been to Netherlands a few times. Underwhelming for the most part. Gouda is also average compared to other cheese. Never been to Ireland but i heard they have good butter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Food & Drink Out of these countries - Which 3 have the best food? (Part One)
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
fingercuffs
fingercuffs

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,843
Messages
57,561,352
Members
175,751
Latest member
bmask

Share this page

Back
Top