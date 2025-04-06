International Dutch far right PVV losing steam, no longer largest party in coalition

PBAC
May 15, 2022
5,966
5,451
Maybe the Trump effect isn't quite the effect we thought it would be.

Wilders has argued his party should be leading and has made threats to hold another election if PVV's demands on imigration are not met.
In the recent poll it shows rivals left wing Groenlinks and socialist PvDA have over taken far right PVV as the lead party.
This weakens his position and makes it harder to pass anything if the polar opposite parties are holding the door.

An election can be called but there are fewer parties willing to work with PVV. They would hope to use the lack of respect for PVV policies as a boon to show the people they need more authoirthy in the parliment. There are however more left leaning parties willing to work with GL/PVda which will see a functioning premier. BBB has decreased and VVD don't trust PVV. NSA has fallen significantly.

As predicted the coalition remains a mess. A more left leaning coalition would at least have the benefit of a functioning premier.


The coalition is in a miserable state. The PVV loses 8 seats, NCS loses 18 seats, BBB loses 4 seats, and the paltry gain of 1 seats of the VVD is on the other hand. Of the 88 seats that the coalition now has in the chamber, 59 remain.

It is striking that the CDA would now end up with 19 seats.

Also remarkable: the loss of the PVV is offset by gains for JA21 and Forum/


Since November 2023, Geert Wilders has been saying in every debate that he is the leader of the largest party and that everyone should therefore do what they want. That is no longer true in the latest poll by Maurice de Hond. The PVV has reached 29 seats in its downward slide (in January 2024 there were 50) and GL/PvdA has risen to 29, on the steady way up.

 
The country is collapsing and Wilders was expected to save it. Unfortunately he became the face of failure, a populist loudmouth that continues the destruction. He is compromising on what was seen as his core beliefs.
 
The country is collapsing and Wilders was expected to save it. Unfortunately he became the face of failure, a populist loudmouth that continues the destruction. He is compromising on what was seen as his core beliefs.
The far right movement in Europe seems to me to be based on emotion rather than the sudden emergence of really great and credible leaders.

If the people leading the movement aren't good at running shit, it doesn't really matter what they stand for.

It's going to be a harsh lesson.
 
The far right movement in Europe seems to me to be based on emotion rather than the sudden emergence of really great and credible leaders.

If the people leading the movement aren't good at running shit, it doesn't really matter what they stand for.

It's going to be a harsh lesson.
There seem to be these 100 year cycles where people grow old and the new generations forget about why authoritarian regimes don't deliver on the promises that got them into power
 
The far right movement in Europe seems to me to be based on emotion rather than the sudden emergence of really great and credible leaders.

If the people leading the movement aren't good at running shit, it doesn't really matter what they stand for.

It's going to be a harsh lesson.
It's based on destruction of industry, farming, and ongoing ethnic cleansing. Wilders in Netherlands, like Farage in UK are cynical distractors, who dropped their masks at first opportunity.
 
The posts so far are funny. "Yup those loud emotion right wing tyrants sure did fuck everything up." The story is about how PVV despite being the largest single party had to make a coalition with liberal parties and unsurprising the coalition is a mess because they can't co-operate with each other.

I also suspect Trumps tariffs have affected PVVs popularity the way they have for conservatives in Canada.
 
What makes them "far" right? I don't know Dutch politics at all.
disrespect and willingness to change the constitution. lack of support for humane values. lack of empathy for socialist principles .. socialism in this context means systems that help people of lesser means obtain financial frugality. Systemic signs that they want to close off the upper from the lower.
 
Not surprising if true

I predicted this would happen awhile ago and it’s not without precedent in Europe.

I’m sure TS wants to believe It’s because populism or right wing stances are losing their appeal there, but no.

They entered into a coalition with globalists just for the sake of being in the government…without the numbers and power to enact meaningful change. That was a mistake.

Because now they can’t even be the outsiders and now they’re night managers of what appears to be business as usual in the Netherlands. Which stems their growth. As their current supporters get demoralized and they can’t gain more disaffected voters as outsiders.

This happened to The League in Italy. They went from seemingly unstoppable to joining a globalist coalition. Lucky for Italy, there were other right wingers waiting in the wings

We’ll see, but Wilders got impatient and blew it. The other based parties throughout Europe are currently benefitting from the “firewall” because the growth continues at a rapid pace while the “centre right” blurs the lines by adopting the stances. Wilders should’ve waited.

But then again, EU has seemingly turned to canceling elections or scenarios that don’t lead to continued globalist government so we probably shouldn’t keep talking like all this will play out democratically lol
 
