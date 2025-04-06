Maybe the Trump effect isn't quite the effect we thought it would be.Wilders has argued his party should be leading and has made threats to hold another election if PVV's demands on imigration are not met.In the recent poll it shows rivals left wing Groenlinks and socialist PvDA have over taken far right PVV as the lead party.This weakens his position and makes it harder to pass anything if the polar opposite parties are holding the door.An election can be called but there are fewer parties willing to work with PVV. They would hope to use the lack of respect for PVV policies as a boon to show the people they need more authoirthy in the parliment. There are however more left leaning parties willing to work with GL/PVda which will see a functioning premier. BBB has decreased and VVD don't trust PVV. NSA has fallen significantly.As predicted the coalition remains a mess. A more left leaning coalition would at least have the benefit of a functioning premier.The coalition is in a miserable state. The PVV loses 8 seats, NCS loses 18 seats, BBB loses 4 seats, and the paltry gain of 1 seats of the VVD is on the other hand. Of the 88 seats that the coalition now has in the chamber, 59 remain.It is striking that the CDA would now end up with 19 seats.Also remarkable: the loss of the PVV is offset by gains for JA21 and Forum/Since November 2023, Geert Wilders has been saying in every debate that he is the leader of the largest party and that everyone should therefore do what they want. That is no longer true in the latest poll by Maurice de Hond. The PVV has reached 29 seats in its downward slide (in January 2024 there were 50) and GL/PvdA has risen to 29, on the steady way up.