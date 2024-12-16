Dutch Brothers

Anyone else a fan? I think they blow Starbucks away. They might give me diabetes but the ride will be fun. So far I've had their Banana blended freeze and the Peppermint blended freeze

Dutch-Bros-Frozen-Drinks-Medium.jpg


Dutch-Bros-Iced-Drinks-Medium.jpg.webp




dutch-bros-coffee-coming-to-san-jose-loretto-in-former-gas-v0-xRyMnJX9VwyYiuSQXlkmZ0O5BsOfHb5qs-L9f9UEnr0.jpg
 
They are fairly new in California as far as I know but they are in many states.
Went to L.A once,
don't feel like going back, especially nowadays.

I have to make a Pit stop to San Francisco next month on my way to Asia,
If they have one in the Airport, I might try it.
 
Haven’t explored their offerings but their reputation precedes them, at least in the Pacific Northwest region.
 
It is definitely popular here now. The lines can be pretty long. It's like the Starbucks for people who want to go to Starbucks but tell their friends they are more hip b/c it's not Starbucks. Like, "Oh, you went to Starbucks....that is soooo 2019, I only go to Dutch Bros now, Starbucks is way too corporate for me"
 
They are always crowded as hell, long ass lines and waits.

I hate those sugar bomb, calorie bomb type drinks as well, so it’s a definite no from me.
 
I have to make a Pit stop to San Francisco next month on my way to Asia,
If they have one in the Airport, I might try it.
They don't.
 
I'd try a sugar free Nitro Cold brew if I make it up to Orlando Fl
 
