DP's team caught wind of this interview in which Arman accuses Poirier of quitting:
Gamrot calls Arman a bitch in response:
Apparently Dustin's boxing coach Dyah Davis also called Arman fake and a clown. I haven't seen that comment if anyone finds it lemme know.
I wonder if this will cause issues at ATT.
