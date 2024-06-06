  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Media Dustin's team attacks Arman

moosaev

moosaev

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 19, 2016
Messages
11,034
Reaction score
15,123
I mean. Sit quietly on the sidelines and people forget about you..
 
So Arman does train at ATT, but it's with different coaches/trainers at a different section of the facilities. So he's not really teammates with Dustin at all per se. Don't think this is gonna cause issues at ATT, I think everyone knows Arman's a bit of a prick already.
 
Portland8242 said:
So Arman does train at ATT, but it's with different coaches/trainers at a different section of the facilities. So he's not really teammates with Dustin at all per se. Don't think this is gonna cause issues at ATT, I think everyone knows Arman's a bit of a prick already.
Click to expand...
I don't know the politics of ATT, but presumably Dustin has more friends there than Arman, fighters have been asked to leave gyms for the sake of gym chemistry/culture before. I wouldn't be surprised if Arman decided to leave on his own.
 
Arman better be ready to fight Islam. Just focus on that. Islam has gotten way better since their last encounter.

Rooting for Arman tho.
 
Portland8242 said:
So Arman does train at ATT, but it's with different coaches/trainers at a different section of the facilities. So he's not really teammates with Dustin at all per se. Don't think this is gonna cause issues at ATT, I think everyone knows Arman's a bit of a prick already.
Click to expand...
ATT hardly seems like a real team at this point. It feels like there's a bunch of different teams within a team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,820
Messages
55,651,834
Members
174,876
Latest member
farrelstfn

Share this page

Back
Top