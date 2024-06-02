Dustin vs Arman - who wins?

This is an interesting fight imo, might be even better than Islam v Dustin. I don’t think Arman is as composed as Islam in the pocket so Dustin might have a chance at a KO.
 
I won't make a prediction on who wins it, but I will confidently predict it would be an awesome fight.
<goldie>
 
Arman.

I think UFC should book Oliveira vs Poirier 2. This new Poirier might beat Chuck. That I wanna see and Poirier might want that one back.

Arman trains with Poirier too, at least did in the past.
 
JustOnce said:
Arman.

I think UFC should book Oliveira vs Poirier 2. This new Poirier might beat Chuck. That I wanna see and Poirier might want that one back.

Arman trains with Poirier too, at least did in the past.
They don’t really train together. They did very long time ago but have since made a conscious effort not to.
 
moosaev said:
They don’t really train together. They did very long time ago but have since made a conscious effort not to.
I would want a double ko in that fight. Arman would be too much poirier tho.
 
Arman is the uncrowned champ of the division. It's just a matter of time before it happens.
 
If it's the Poirier we saw yesterday and it's a 5 rounds, Poirier beats him. <Fedor23>

Arman should fight Islam next.
 
Dustin does have a path back to the belt IMO. Islam goes somewhere else (IE: WW) and then Dustin nails a big win (would love to see him get the Charles fight back for instance) and he's in there.
 
I think Arman would make it look similar to Khabib V Poirier than Islam V Poirier. I think Arman is the strongest grappler in the division, his submission skills suck but he has solid top control and his GnP would wreck DP on the ground. He's physically a monster.
 
