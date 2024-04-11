News Dustin v Islam is fake news and sherdog fell for it

This past weekend Dustin Poirier made a Facebook post saying Islam is next. Virtually the entire forum took it as gospel that the fight had been scheduled. I was one of the few to push back on it. There was no announcement from the UFC, there was no statement from Islam, no official news about this at all. This was merely Dustin putting the idea into the ether and hoping it would happen. And it led to multiple days of everyone debating a fake matchup.

Meanwhile Dustin just did a podcast interview admitting he hasn't heard anything from the UFC

www.bjpenn.com

Dustin Poirier reveals UFC hasn't offered Islam Makhachev fight despite recent chatter: "I don't know what's next" | BJPenn.com

Despite a lot of online back and forth between UFC champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, there's been no progress on making that bout.
www.bjpenn.com www.bjpenn.com

Dustin's social media posts are not to be trusted or taken as news. Let's recall that the last social media post he made that blew up was him claiming he wasn't fighting Benoit Saint-Denis.
 
