  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier Does it Again

Poatan Power

Poatan Power

Matt Serra & Sean Sherk's 5'9" Nephew
@Silver
Joined
Apr 18, 2010
Messages
14,324
Reaction score
10,086
...disappoints his fans and comes up short when it matters most. Literally the theme of his entire career going back over a decade.

UFC 178, Dustin and McGregor on a collision course for UFC featherweight contendership. Dustin gets absolutely smoked in round 1 face down ass up, McGregor goes on to beat Siver, Mendes, Aldo and eventually Alvarez to win the title in two divisions. Dustin never sniffs featherweight contendership again, moves to lightweight.

conor-mcgregor-mcgregor.gif


UFC 242, Dustin and Khabib meeting for the lightweight title. Dustin's 5-0-1 in his last 6 with notable wins against Justin and Max (details below). Khabib absolutely dominates him with a mixture of 10-8 and 10-9s on the scorecards in the first two rounds and then chokes him to unconsciousness in the 3rd.

960x0.jpg


UFC 269, facing Charles after freshly beating the ghost of McGregor twice and the venerable never-champion Dan Hooker, Dustin actually wins the first round and then fumbles the fight away by losing the second round and getting finished in the 3rd round (again) by a standing rear naked choke. This finish has only occurred in about a dozen UFC fights in history, and the only time in a men's UFC title fight to my knowledge.

0*-z2iEmZQtscXE6ll.gif


UFC 291, against Justin who he had already beaten much earlier in his career, Dustin was destined to get UFC gold of sorts (BMF) as a consolation prize to always losing the biggest fights in his career and never winning a title. Dustin wins the first round, and again, fumbles his way to a highlight reel KO by someone he had previously beaten:

justin-gaethje-head-kick.gif


UFC 302, Dustin gets another questionable title shot against champion Islam, Khabib's disciple. He gets finished, again.

islam-makhachev-dustin-poirier.gif


UFC 318, against Max who he was 2-0 against in featherweight and short notice fights, Dustin loses to him for the BMF title in his retirement fight, again coming up short. When Max points at the canvas to have a final round, 10 second melee to end his career on a memorable note, Dustin gets outworked handily, struggling to stay on his feet and avoid getting finished, and in the last few seconds ties Max up and ends the fight struggling for an underhook.



The thing is, if you look at Dustin's resume, you assume the dude is one of the GOAT LW's to ever grace the sport when you see the names.

McGregor x 2 (former champ) (Lost to McGregor in their first meet when they were both contenders, 3-3 in his last 6 before facing Dustin)
Holloway (former champ, x1 at FW, moved up to LW on 2 months notice, beat Dustin in their final match)
Gaethje (Justin's 3rd UFC fight, great win for Dustin in his 20th UFC fight, beat Dustin in the rematch with a highlight reel KO)
Alvarez (former champ, 4-2-1 leading up to this fight in the UFC, 1-3-1 including this fight and after to end career)
Pettis (former champ, 2-4-0 leading up to this fight and went 5-8 including this fight and after to end career)
Chandler (2-2-0 leading up to this fight since joining UFC, finished 2-5 in the UFC to date)


Heartbreaking as a Dustin fan. Not the individual performance level of Dan Marino or Charles Barkley of course, but still disappointing to have such promising performances only to lose whenever it mattered most. I'm never getting fooled into investing my emotions by this type of journeyman fighter again, so I thank Dustin for that. Today, we pour one out for The Diamond boys, we may never have the chance to be disappointed this many times by a premier fighter again.

giphy.gif
 
Lol..

Ban yourself ...

A warrior has just retired ...and all you can do is try and bring him down LOL...

Dustin always fought against the toughest opponent available and was willing to take risks in fights most fighters dont..

His resume looks good .. because it is good
..

What a stupid thread you should feel shameful lol

Real fight fans care more about just Wins and Loses...


2021.11.14-09.40-boundingintocomics-61918257c10e5.jpg


Dustin be like

" ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED, ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED!"

To. T.S
 
Last edited:
Paolo Delutis said:
Lol..

Ban yourself ...

A warrior has just retired ...and all you can do is try and bring him down LOL...

Dustin always fought against the toughest opponent available and was willing to take risks in fights most fighters dont..

His resume looks good .. because it is good
..

What a stupid thread you should feel shameful lol

Real fight fans care more about just Wins and Loses...
Click to expand...

He always fought against the toughest opponents? When he fought Eddie, Chandler, Pettis, Hooker (never a champ, never beat anyone), McGregor 2 and 3, those were the toughest opponents? Or just when he lost?

I agree his resume is good. Obviously. Just sucks being a fan and him never being champion or ever winning a truly meaningful fight.

No reason to get emotional over someone disagreeing with your position. I've been an MMA fan and started training in BJJ/MT/MMA specifically in 2009. Shockingly and disappointingly, Dustin Poirier and I both have the same number of UFC title fight wins.
<2>

reddhelium said:
He did not disappoint this Poirier fan
Click to expand...
Hell yeah brother. Though, truth be told I genuinely was disappointed with the tie up in the last 10 seconds.
 
Alot of work for a dumb ass take on Dustins journey. Man is never in a dull fight. What else could you ask for?
 
This finish has only occurred in about a dozen UFC fights in history, and the only time in a men's UFC title fight to my knowledge.

Was the Hughes trigg fight that ended with a standing choke for a belt?
 
Poatan Power said:
He always fought against the toughest opponents? When he fought Eddie, Chandler, Pettis, Hooker (never a champ, never beat anyone), McGregor 2 and 3, those were the toughest opponents? Or just when he lost?

I agree his resume is good. Obviously. Just sucks being a fan and him never being champion or ever winning a truly meaningful fight.

No reason to get emotional over someone disagreeing with your position. I've been an MMA fan and started training in BJJ/MT/MMA specifically in 2009. Shockingly and disappointingly, Dustin Poirier and I both have the same number of UFC title fight wins.
<2>


Hell yeah brother. Though, truth be told I genuinely was disappointed with the tie up in the last 10 seconds.
Click to expand...


Literally all the people you listed are or were considered elite at the time he fought them or around then...he's one of the few people who's fought both Khabib and Islam and he did what we could against both and gave his best .. that's all you can ask...

Your not owed anything as a fan , only a chance to witness greatness.



Ive been watching MMA since the UFC was in double digits... Just before Tuf 1 ..

Train in many martial arts and was supposed to fight MMA and might still ( still figuring that part out) ..

As someone with intimate knowledge of what these guys go through...

NO BODY should have a bad thing to say about Dustin's career....dude was interim champion only by circumstance...but he earned it just the same as anyone else...and carried himself like a great champion throughout his career..even when Conor went after his wife
..
 
You sort of have a point, but it's really biased of course.

If Dustin had lost his rematch with Conor, that would have been listed under DIsappointing Big Fights

But since he won—and twice—that fight isn't listed as a Big Win

So therefore any time Dustin wins it can't be a Big Win but losses are all Big Losses

It's true he lost most of his important fights, but the first win over Max and the two wins over Conor were times he won when it mattered
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Literally all the people you listed are or were considered elite at the time he fought them or around then..
Click to expand...

No they weren't lol. I listed their records peri-Dustin, and he has four career top 5 wins in 22 wins in the UFC. Conor has as many with 10 UFC wins. You think Conor and Hooker were considered elite when Dustin fought them...? What? Objectively Conor was #3 the 2nd fight, but even that was ridiculous.

Paolo Delutis said:
he's one of the few people who's fought both Khabib and Islam and he did what we could against both and gave his best .. that's all you can ask...

Your not owed anything as a fan , only a chance to witness greatness.
Click to expand...

Well, greatness would include a title victory. You're not great for just showing up. I don't recall saying I was owed anything, just that I was heartbroken and disappointed. You do a lot of arguing with imaginary positions and assertions brother. He was very competitive with Islam until he got finished, but not competitive with Khabib at all. Fun fights to watch if you were from Dagestan.

Paolo Delutis said:
Ive been watching MMA since the UFC was in double digits... Just before Tuf 1 ..

Train in many martial arts and was supposed to fight MMA and might still ( still figuring that part out) ..

As someone with intimate knowledge of what these guys go through...
Click to expand...

That's cool bro, wish you luck. Not trying to measure our belts. Just telling you I'm not a casual or fake fight fan, I love many a fighters who never won titles. Believe it or not someone can have a different opinion than you and still be a "real" fight fan. Good luck on competing in MMA, it's a blast.

Clark Rogers said:
Pay attention white belts.

Even silvers create shit threads.
Click to expand...
Let me know where I was wrong or what counterpoint you can offer to anything I said, other than your tantrum about not agreeing with me.

kingghidrah said:
You sort of have a point, but it's really biased of course.

If Dustin had lost his rematch with Conor, that would have been listed under DIsappointing Big Fights

But since he won—and twice—that fight isn't listed as a Big Win

So therefore any time Dustin wins it can't be a Big Win but losses are all Big Losses

It's true he lost most of his important fights, but the first win over Max and the two wins over Conor were times he won when it mattered
Click to expand...

Totally agree. The context of Conor 2 doesn't age favorably, but at the time it did well for Dustin. I mean I guess Conor 3 didn't age well either. Like I said, Dustin was P4P a great self-advocate and match maker for his resume of names and timing. Cheers!
 
I thought you were gonna bring up his 49th failed guillotine attempt from last night.
 
He went out in his last fight desperately trying to grab ahold in what was supposed to a throwdown to close out a fight for the BMF belt LMAO. He looked ridiculous. At least Gaethje stuck out to the etiquette and went down swinging
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,262
Messages
57,590,467
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top