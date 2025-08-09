Dustin returns as an analyst commentator

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
The first appearance is always rough. Stuttering, fumbling for words, repeating one’s self, just a generally awkward and tense energy on the desk.
Jouban wasn’t always good, but he’s silky smooth now.
Chiesa was real rough around the edges at first, but he does ok now.
Commentator boot might be too much for a first timer on a PPV, but, lets see how he does and who is he sitting along with, he might be best at a desk analyst positition, imho.
I say coat with shorts for Dustin. Business on top, party on bottomI bet he touches his pants under the desk after each sentence.
It says "commentator", but yeah, that makes a lot more sense, worded weird then, with the "first" part, he has already done some analyst job.I don't think he is in the booth...he is an analyst on the desk, and he has done analysis before (this is his just his first post-retirement slot).