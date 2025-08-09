  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dustin returns as an analyst commentator

The first appearance is always rough. Stuttering, fumbling for words, repeating one’s self, just a generally awkward and tense energy on the desk.

Jouban wasn’t always good, but he’s silky smooth now.

Chiesa was real rough around the edges at first, but he does ok now.
 
Commentator boot might be too much for a first timer on a PPV, but, lets see how he does and who is he sitting along with, he might be best at a desk analyst positition, imho.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
The first appearance is always rough. Stuttering, fumbling for words, repeating one’s self, just a generally awkward and tense energy on the desk.

Jouban wasn’t always good, but he’s silky smooth now.

Chiesa was real rough around the edges at first, but he does ok now.
Click to expand...
El Fernas said:
Commentator boot might be too much for a first timer on a PPV, but, lets see how he does and who is he sitting along with, he might be best at a desk analyst positition, imho.
Click to expand...

I don't think he is in the booth...he is an analyst on the desk, and he has done analysis before (this is his just his first post-retirement slot).
 
MRT said:
I don't think he is in the booth...he is an analyst on the desk, and he has done analysis before (this is his just his first post-retirement slot).
Click to expand...
It says "commentator", but yeah, that makes a lot more sense, worded weird then, with the "first" part, he has already done some analyst job.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,468
Messages
57,666,073
Members
175,792
Latest member
dirty sweater

Share this page

Back
Top