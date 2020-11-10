Dustin Poirier's chances

I really like Dustin. I despise Conor. It's only natural. One guy is cool, other nauseating. But i don't see Dustin winning. I think Dustin beats more top lightweights, but i just think stylistically he doesn't match up well with conor. I'm rooting for Dustin, but coping with the possibility of...



Anyway, according to you guys how likely is Dustin to win? How does he actually do it? On the ground he destroys conor, but he's no kevin lee, he's not a takedown threat like that, as far as i know. His striking has improved, but he has the tendency to fight reckless as well. He's durable, but so was Eddie. He has better cardio, but what good is it if you get knocked out early. I don't know. I'll pick dustin over any other top ten, but the conor fight just... Ion know. What defensive holes, tendencies etc do you guys see? Can dustin win?