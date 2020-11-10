Dustin Poirier's chances

Kono dio da!

Kono dio da!

Giorno's Father
@red
Joined
Aug 4, 2019
Messages
8,545
Reaction score
4,111
I really like Dustin. I despise Conor. It's only natural. One guy is cool, other nauseating. But i don't see Dustin winning. I think Dustin beats more top lightweights, but i just think stylistically he doesn't match up well with conor. I'm rooting for Dustin, but coping with the possibility of...

Anyway, according to you guys how likely is Dustin to win? How does he actually do it? On the ground he destroys conor, but he's no kevin lee, he's not a takedown threat like that, as far as i know. His striking has improved, but he has the tendency to fight reckless as well. He's durable, but so was Eddie. He has better cardio, but what good is it if you get knocked out early. I don't know. I'll pick dustin over any other top ten, but the conor fight just... Ion know. What defensive holes, tendencies etc do you guys see? Can dustin win?
 
Dustin is a slow starter, conor is super strong in the 1st two rounds. It aint good for dustin. So i think conor should win.

But dustin seems to have a higher fighting IQ than 6 years ago, I doubt he ll try to brawl with conor in the 1st round like he did in the 1st fight. If he just stick to jabs, low kicks and making conor miss, he has a real chance, especially if he survives the 1st two rounds.

65 % conor / 35 % dustin for me.
 
Dustin thinking he is much better will be his downfall...he started to believe into his crisp boxing and thats what got him stiffed against MJ.
Look at this combination. He thought he was Conor and got dusted.
TinyAggressiveLeafhopper-size_restricted.gif
 
Brca031 said:
Dustin thinking he is much better will be his downfall...he started to believe into his crisp boxing and thats what got him stiffed against MJ.
Look at this combination. He thought he was Conor and got dusted.
TinyAggressiveLeafhopper-size_restricted.gif
Click to expand...
Goddamn! That was bad.
 
TCE said:
{<jordan}

troll post.
Click to expand...
Name one fighter who kevin wasn't able to take down with ease in the early goings of the match. You're the one who's trolling. He's, if nothing else, a formidable takedown artist. His other skills... Well... But his takedowns? Gosh.
 
60/40 for Conor IMO.
Dustin will have to weather that early storm and I don't know if he will be able to.

Conor is far from unbeatable as we've seen but I honestly favor him over the entire top 10 at the moment. Assuming he's still somewhat in his prime...the Cowboy fight wasn't a good test for that.
 
Dustin has gotten a lot better. He's also been active. Conor really hasn't.

If Dustin fights smart I think he's got a great chance. But if I were going to place a bet, the only bet I would place is that the fight doesn't go the distance.
 
Watching Hooker batter him the first two rounds, plus Conor’s previous KO weighing in his mind, I don’t give Dustin much of a chance.
 
I like Dustin as a human being. A lot. But this is going to be an easy payday and quick work for Conor IMO.

I don't believe Dustin has the Diaz-like chin that can eat a bunch of power shots and take this fight into a third round against a potentially gassed McGregor.
 
Medulla Omoplata said:
60/40 for Conor IMO.
Dustin will have to weather that early storm and I don't know if he will be able to.

Conor is far from unbeatable as we've seen but I honestly favor him over the entire top 10 at the moment. Assuming he's still somewhat in his prime...the Cowboy fight wasn't a good test for that.
Click to expand...
60/40 is fair. I just think it's a bad matchup for dustin.
as for picking conor over the top ten? remember, conor's only path to victory is knockout. you're suggesting that he can knock Tony, felder, hooker, gaethje and Al Iaquinta out? I don't think so. can he outpoint some of these fools in a 3 rounder? absolutely. but i don't think he gets any of these guys up out of there. Dustin, Lee (unless Lee decides not to wrestle), Oliveira, CDF? Maybe. but the guys above? Fuck no. Whereas I'd pick Dustin via ko/tko or decision over all these fools EXCEPT Lee. Simply because it looks to me like he doesn't have the best TDD, which is a damn shame.
 
Kono dio da! said:
Name one fighter who kevin wasn't able to take down with ease in the early goings of the match. You're the one who's trolling. He's, if nothing else, a formidable takedown artist. His other skills... Well... But his takedowns? Gosh.
Click to expand...

Al Iaquinta. twice.

I like Lee but he is overrated on here.
 
50/50. I really have no idea. Leaning towards Dustin just because of how Conor has polluted his mind, and body for years. He's not active, and his ego won't allow to admit he has faults, or weaknesses. Which means he likely hasn't addressed them.
 
Dustin has improved since they last fought (at FW). Conor hasn't fought in LW for over 2 years. That is all. Odds should be even honestly but casuals will pump McGregors odds like crazy, when IMO he should be a slight underdog, with his inactivity and all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ExitLUPin
Greater fighter, Dustin or Conor?
7 8 9
Replies
170
Views
4K
Ballsaque
Ballsaque

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,513
Messages
55,364,101
Members
174,752
Latest member
shotimeyeah

Share this page

Back
Top