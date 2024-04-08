Dustin Poirier's chances of beating Islam are higher than you think.

You're shilling for Poirier and it's actually stealth shilling for Islam. To be honest, this fight isn't close, Islam is a far superior technician to Khabib, way better striking defense and striking technique...he doesn't have the durability and thusly isn't a "come straight at you and break you" kinda guy like Khabib but I've always found his takedowns more impressive, varied and technical too. We can argue top control, strength and whatnot. Also Poirier is 35 and got his shit rocked by Chandler, got his shit rocked by Charles and then strangled and got slept by a headkick vs Gaethje. This fight is pretty undeserved and unexciting and it's thanks to the inactivity of Islam which is typical from his gym, it should be Islam vs Gaethje or Islam vs Arman/Charles winner.



I'll be honest, this is more debatable but I think Islam is a better striker than Poirier too, obviously very different. Eagles MMA guys are hittable and uncomfortable in the pocket and under pressure but in order to get there you have to put yourself in clinch and takedown range. On the outside Islam is the cleaner striker, better defense, range management, straight punching and kicking than Poirier. In the pocket Poirier can probably Box Islam's ears off and hurt him, but realistically? He will get tied up and thrown. Poirier has never had good takedown defense, Korean Zombie and Cub Swanson threw him around at 145, Dan Hooker was taking him to wrestling school, Chandler and Khabib were taking him down and Benoit St Denis while fresh was taking down Poirier pretty easily too.



Easy work for Islam, Poirier is world class but nothing more than a punchers chance. Poirier doesn't deserve this fight and Islam needs to start taking on LW contenders and being more active. Inshallah.