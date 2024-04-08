Dustin Poirier's chances of beating Islam are higher than you think.

Pious Augustus

Pious Augustus

Born With Thick Skin
Pink
Joined
Sep 11, 2018
Messages
8,393
Reaction score
9,823
The general consensus here regarding Poirier as a fighter and his chances against Islam had me confused.

This's the same fighter who rocked both Khabib and Oliveira both are top level grapplers, Khabib struggled trying to take him down, and he managed to get back up multiple times, Oliveira couldn't even take him down once, even though he's a pretty good wrestler as well, BSD couldn't keep him down and if not for all guillotines he would've struggled with the takedowns as well, he's the signature win for both Khabib and Oliveira imo.

this's a scrap btween two of the best lightweights of all time.
 
Islam is very difficult to hit, he has the highest striking defense in the division. Besides a well timed shot by Dustin, Dustin loses 18/20 times imo. It's a horrible matchup but I'm happy he's getting his shot at the belt. Even though there's more deserving fighters at LW atm, Dustin has paid his dues and one last shot at the title is more than deserved no matter what anyone says.
 
@Poirierfan

No one can take me right hand

a7d9a0372ac14b80f6274c9bdf5dcace1556a973.gif
 
Dustin is a way better striker, so it depends on the grappling. Islams striking works vs DP cause of the wrestling effect. All depends how much DP can resist Islam dragging him and dominating on the ground. I wish for DP to get the KO. Fighting once a year is lame. Islam is spoiled, I wanna see a knock out.
 
You're shilling for Poirier and it's actually stealth shilling for Islam. To be honest, this fight isn't close, Islam is a far superior technician to Khabib, way better striking defense and striking technique...he doesn't have the durability and thusly isn't a "come straight at you and break you" kinda guy like Khabib but I've always found his takedowns more impressive, varied and technical too. We can argue top control, strength and whatnot. Also Poirier is 35 and got his shit rocked by Chandler, got his shit rocked by Charles and then strangled and got slept by a headkick vs Gaethje. This fight is pretty undeserved and unexciting and it's thanks to the inactivity of Islam which is typical from his gym, it should be Islam vs Gaethje or Islam vs Arman/Charles winner.

I'll be honest, this is more debatable but I think Islam is a better striker than Poirier too, obviously very different. Eagles MMA guys are hittable and uncomfortable in the pocket and under pressure but in order to get there you have to put yourself in clinch and takedown range. On the outside Islam is the cleaner striker, better defense, range management, straight punching and kicking than Poirier. In the pocket Poirier can probably Box Islam's ears off and hurt him, but realistically? He will get tied up and thrown. Poirier has never had good takedown defense, Korean Zombie and Cub Swanson threw him around at 145, Dan Hooker was taking him to wrestling school, Chandler and Khabib were taking him down and Benoit St Denis while fresh was taking down Poirier pretty easily too.

Easy work for Islam, Poirier is world class but nothing more than a punchers chance. Poirier doesn't deserve this fight and Islam needs to start taking on LW contenders and being more active. Inshallah.
 
Poirierfan said:
Islam is very difficult to hit, he has the highest striking defense in the division. Besides a well timed shot by Dustin, Dustin loses 19/20 times imo. It's a horrible matchup but I'm happy he's getting his shot at the belt. Even though there's more deserving fighters at LW atm, Dustin has paid his dues and one last shot at the title is more than deserved no matter what anyone says.
Click to expand...
Also age might be a big factor. Wasn't the record for title fights for guys over 35 and under WW like trash, 2 - 30 or something like that

Good to see Poirier get a last shot in though, win or lose all respect to him
 
HuskySamoan said:
You're shilling for Poirier and it's actually stealth shilling for Islam. To be honest, this fight isn't close, Islam is a far superior technician to Khabib, way better striking defense and striking technique...he doesn't have the durability and thusly isn't a "come straight at you and break you" kinda guy like Khabib but I've always found his takedowns more impressive, varied and technical too. We can argue top control, strength and whatnot. Also Poirier is 35 and got his shit rocked by Chandler, got his shit rocked by Charles and then strangled and got slept by a headkick vs Gaethje. This fight is pretty undeserved and unexciting and it's thanks to the inactivity of Islam which is typical from his gym, it should be Islam vs Gaethje or Islam vs Arman/Charles winner.

I'll be honest, this is more debatable but I think Islam is a better striker than Poirier too, obviously very different. Eagles MMA guys are hittable and uncomfortable in the pocket and under pressure but in order to get there you have to put yourself in clinch and takedown range. On the outside Islam is the cleaner striker, better defense, range management, straight punching and kicking than Poirier. In the pocket Poirier can probably Box Islam's ears off and hurt him, but realistically? He will get tied up and thrown. Poirier has never had good takedown defense, Korean Zombie and Cub Swanson threw him around at 145, Dan Hooker was taking him to wrestling school, Chandler and Khabib were taking him down and Benoit St Denis while fresh was taking down Poirier pretty easily too.

Easy work for Islam, Poirier is world class but nothing more than a punchers chance. Poirier doesn't deserve this fight and Islam needs to start taking on LW contenders and being more active. Inshallah.
Click to expand...
In close Poirier is far superior. I've seen Islam get pretty wild up in close and when exiting (his technique goes out the window). That's where Poirier could catch him if you ask me. Otherwise Islam is pretty damn good.
 
Dustin is actually his easiest fight in the top five. We just saw him get taken down how many times by BSD?

If no one from 300 can fight him in time I would genuinely rather see Gamrot which is saying something. At least the scrambles would be interesting.
 
Poirierfan said:
In close Poirier is far superior. I've seen Islam get pretty wild up in close and when exiting (his technique goes out the window). That's where Poirier could catch him if you ask me. Otherwise Islam is pretty damn good.
Click to expand...

That is what I said, no? Islam is weak in the pocket but he's going to tie you up and take you down in that range anyways. Poirier is for sure at his best in boxing range, the range Islam tries to avoid, counter his opponents when they try to come in and then take down if they do successfully make it that far. Wouldn't be surprised if Poirier gets countered and kept at bay standing vs Islam. If they get in exchanges on the inside for sure Islam is in trouble, just not likely that'll happen, Poirier lacks the abilities to impose that.
 
HuskySamoan said:
That is what I said, no? Islam is weak in the pocket but he's going to tie you up and take you down in that range anyways. Poirier is for sure at his best in boxing range, the range Islam tries to avoid, counter his opponents when they try to come in and then take down if they do successfully make it that far. Wouldn't be surprised if Poirier gets countered and kept at bay standing vs Islam. If they get in exchanges on the inside for sure Islam is in trouble, just not likely that'll happen, Poirier lacks the abilities to impose that.
Click to expand...
I know that's what you said. In the Charles fight though there was more than one instance when Islam didn't tie up and got wild up in close. Poirier needs Islam to do that just a few times (if not just once) and that could be it. I'm just hoping he gives Poirier a few chances like that, some wishful thinking on my part. You broke it down really good though.
 
I like Dustin, one of the best guys in MMA and super entertaining fighter but you are dead wrong tbh. He wasn't competitive against Khabib, especially with the wrestling - he was literally crying to his corner about it. He will get mauled by Islam, inshallah.
 
loisestrad said:
Dustin had 1 fight in 2023, 1 fight in 2022 and 3 in 2021.

Islam had 2 fights in 2023, 2 fights in 2022 and 3 in 2021.
Click to expand...

Ok fair point, you're right. DP is not champ. 2 fights as a champ a year is ok.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,513
Messages
55,364,089
Members
174,752
Latest member
shotimeyeah

Share this page

Back
Top