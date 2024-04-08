Dustin Poirier's chances of beating Islam are higher than you think.

Pious Augustus
The general consensus here regarding Poirier as a fighter and his chances against Islam had me confused.
This's the same fighter who rocked both Khabib and Oliveira both are top level grapplers, Khabib struggled trying to take him down, and he managed to get back up multiple times, Oliveira couldn't even take him down once, even though he's a pretty good wrestler as well, BSD couldn't keep him down and if not for all guillotines he would've struggled with the takedowns as well, he's the signature win for both Khabib and Oliveira imo.
this's a scrap btween two of the best lightweights of all time.
