Dustin Poirier's 3rd title shot is even more undeserved and stupid than Colby's 3rd.

But no one is saying anything because Dustin is a fan favorite. Let's compare both scenarios. Colby got finished in his first got a second won and lost in a war. He then beat Masvidal who was just outside the top 5 (although not in skill level but on paper he was) and hadn't fought Leon previously and had more things to offer him from a stylistically challenging perspective than Dustin has for Islam. Dustin had just got fucking slept by Gaethje who in turn was just slept by Max. Not to mention Arman just beat Oliveira who also beat Dustin. Beats number 13 ranked Benoit St Denis and gets a title shot on a 1 fight win streak. And it's not like Dustin's two title fight losses were controversial or even particularly competitive, he got finished convincingly. And all real MMA fans knows he's probably the easiest fight in all of the top 10 for Islam. Seriously what challenges does he present? His below average takedown defense and defensive wrestling? His "nasty guillotine" LMFAO. As a Muslim myself I know fighting during Ramadan is excruciating but it's over now and had Islam waited a few more months he could have had either Max or Arman both far more viable challenges that present a risk. Even the biggest Poirier fans know what's going to happen. Is anyone else really excited for another Islam free win?