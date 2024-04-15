Dustin Poirier's 3rd title shot is even more undeserved and stupid than Colby's 3rd.

But no one is saying anything because Dustin is a fan favorite. Let's compare both scenarios. Colby got finished in his first got a second won and lost in a war. He then beat Masvidal who was just outside the top 5 (although not in skill level but on paper he was) and hadn't fought Leon previously and had more things to offer him from a stylistically challenging perspective than Dustin has for Islam. Dustin had just got fucking slept by Gaethje who in turn was just slept by Max. Not to mention Arman just beat Oliveira who also beat Dustin. Beats number 13 ranked Benoit St Denis and gets a title shot on a 1 fight win streak. And it's not like Dustin's two title fight losses were controversial or even particularly competitive, he got finished convincingly. And all real MMA fans knows he's probably the easiest fight in all of the top 10 for Islam. Seriously what challenges does he present? His below average takedown defense and defensive wrestling? His "nasty guillotine" LMFAO. As a Muslim myself I know fighting during Ramadan is excruciating but it's over now and had Islam waited a few more months he could have had either Max or Arman both far more viable challenges that present a risk. Even the biggest Poirier fans know what's going to happen. Is anyone else really excited for another Islam free win?
 
Colby avoided top contenders, Dustin fights top contenders and defenders his spot, they are not the same.
 
They get offered a TS, they take it. UFC matchmaking can be comical, but it is not the fighters fault.
 
Justin actually did the right thing this time and fought a hungry up and comer then knocked out Poirier and it bit him in the ass cause if he would have sat out the Max fight there's a good chance it would be him losing to Islam instead of Dustin. Just goes to show UFC matchmaking is a joke.
 
I’m probably one of the biggest DP fans out there.

I mean, I get why they are giving it to him but it’s definitely not deserved. They like that win or lose his fights are always entertaining. He’s game and will try some shit even if it means he gets whacked.

But no he’s not the most deserving
 
Neither is/was deserving but beating Benoit is a better win than old man Masvidal. Not to mention Poirier actually fights somewhat frequently and doesn’t avoid everyone relevant in his division. On top of that Dustin is actually an entertaining fighter whereas Colby is a boring decision machine who lacks nearly all finishing ability.
 
Bro Dustin is gonna get RNC'd in one round. Or Islam decides to KO him. But you're right #1 easiest fight.
 
Colby was designated as the number one contender, while we all accept that to keep the division moving islam has to fight someone and poirier is the only one ready. Plus, poirier has wins over ranked lightweights like max, gaethje, chandler, hooker, Saint Denis, and bobby green. Obviously some of those aren’t recent wins but it makes much more sense than colby who didn’t have any
 
I'm gonna take out payday loans to bet on Islam in this fight. Literally free money.
 
There's plenty of people complaining about Dustin's TS the past few days
Pretty sure there was even a thread on it
 
