Dustin Poirier Wants Lil' Wayne to Walk Him Out for Retirement Fight

attachment-lil-wayne.jpg

Dustin Poirier wants to walkout with Lil Wayne for his retirement fight in New Orleans at #UFC318 👀

🎥 @arielhelwani #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/v7Xeb6sHd4

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 28, 2025
Click to expand...



Dustin Poirier walking out with Lil’ Wayne for his last fight would be quite the spectacle.

Poirier will step into the Octagon for the last time in a trilogy against Max Holloway at UFC 318 on July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Poirier had welcomed Holloway to the UFC in his debut in 2019, and now “Blessed” will be his last opponent.

Poirier also has a special wish for his walkout music at UFC 318. While Poirier usually walks out to “The Boss” by James Brown, he used a mashup with Willie Spence's cover of Rihanna's “Diamonds” for his last fight against Islam Makhachev. Poirier is considering the same track for UFC 318 but would like Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., — aka Lil’ Wayne — to do his walkout with him. Poirier revealed that he had walked out to Wayne’s “Drop the World” back in his promotional debut at UFC 125 in 2011.

“Dude, I might stick with the same mashup I did in Jersey. I don’t know,” Poirier told Ariel Helwani. “But here’s the thing I was thinking. My first fight in the UFC, when I fought Josh Grispi, I walked out to Lil’ Wayne. If Lil’ Wayne wants to walk me out in New Orleans, I will walkout to Lil’ Wayne on my last fight and switch up the James Brown.”

Poirier has been in the UFC since 2011, going 22-8 with one no contest. “The Diamond” is among the top fighters in promotion history to never capture UFC gold. The Louisiana native dropped his first title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019, then another against Charles Oliveira in 2021 and most recently against Islam Makhachev last year.

HHJ said:
evergreenrider said:
Luthien said:
CasualBot said:
DougieJones said:


RockyLockridge said:
Lil wayne is fucking garbage.

and I'll never forgive him for unleashing drake onto this planet

best rapper from NO is Curren$y, Fight me
Last Falconry said:
CieloLuce said:
Sure why not. They're both from Louisiana. More value for the ppl there.
Ube said:
Spitaaaaaaaaaaaaaa. Those who know, know.
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
best 90s comedy
Ube said:
Lil Wayne was hoping for a Super Bowl performance. You think he’s gonna go for a Dustin Poirier retirement performance? That’s funny.
Ube said:
Lil Wayne was hoping for a Super Bowl performance. You think he’s gonna go for a Dustin Poirier retirement performance? That’s funny.
He's been on PFL's broadcasts a few times, so I'm sure he'll let the UFC fly him out and pay him to literally just walk Dustin out lol.
 
My eyes morphed two threads into one and I thought it read "Dustin Poirier wants Paddy Pimblett to walk him out" and actually that would be way cooler than this imo.
 
lil wayne was being a big baby when the super bowl didnt want him
 
