News Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway 3 official for UFC 318 in New Orleans on July 19

Obviously it will be a banger fight but yeah....
 
Yay (not really). Holloway may actually win this time.
 
Holloway should beat him tho I think he should have beat him in the last fight as well. Instead Doostin took over early.
Not gonna complain I think it's a great fight even if I heavily favor Max to finally get a win.
 
Rooting for Max
Pointless fight, like others have said
Who said it was for retirement?
If he wins, he will not retire.
If he loses, he goes to boxing
Either way, he will not retire
 
Man matchmaking has been atrocious lately… what a pointless stupid fight.

What does Dustin going 3-0 against Max and retiring do for anyone?
Dustin probably asked to retire as BMF champ since he lost it vs Gaethje.
 
I hope dustin wins but he seems to be slower with his hands now and max looked very quick against gaethje at 300, I can see max winning a decision
 
Man matchmaking has been atrocious lately… what a pointless stupid fight.

What does Dustin going 3-0 against Max and retiring do for anyone?
Dustin probably asked to retire as BMF champ since he lost it vs Gaethje.
 
there's not a whole lot of fights booked that gets my dick hard.. sadly

usually around this time of year you have some crazy shit to look forward to the coming months

but nope
 
