Probably The Diamond’s retirement fight:
Dustin probably asked to retire as BMF champ since he lost it vs Gaethje.Man matchmaking has been atrocious lately… what a pointless stupid fight.
What does Dustin going 3-0 against Max and retiring do for anyone?
