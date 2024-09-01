BoxerMaurits








I haven’t fact-checked this myself, so I’m not sure if it’s true, but if it is, that would be a fun buildup to the fight:
I'm intersted in watching Dustin getting held up by the fence for 3 rounds
I suspect that it might be a 5rd fight. Sometimes UFC does 5rd fights for non main event matchups if both fighters request it.I'm intersted in watching Dustin getting held up by the fence for 3 rounds
Tbh, he is a 40 year old LW himselfLol Colby can't get a win against a welterweight so they have to give him a 40 year old lightweight.
Dustin is too small
Build up will be retarded
Demian Maia, seven years ago.When was the last time Colby fought someone in his weight class that was ranked, not over the hill, and not for a title?