Rumored Dustin Poirier vs Colby Covington signed for UFC 309 in MSG, Nov. 16

Who would win this fight?

  • Total voters
    20
I haven’t fact-checked this myself, so I’m not sure if it’s true, but if it is, that would be a fun buildup to the fight:

 
I'm intersted in watching Dustin getting held up by the fence for 3 rounds
 
That is a fucking awesome fight! The build up should be as fun as the fight!
 
ff said:
I'm intersted in watching Dustin getting held up by the fence for 3 rounds
Click to expand...
I suspect that it might be a 5rd fight. Sometimes UFC does 5rd fights for non main event matchups if both fighters request it.

If Dustin wins I do think he'll retire inside the cage after the fight. It's the right time to hang it all u up for him. Jolie wants him to call it a day.
 
swarrrm said:
Lol Colby can't get a win against a welterweight so they have to give him a 40 year old lightweight.
Click to expand...
Tbh, he is a 40 year old LW himself 😂
Hope they both retire. Both have recently gotten their undeserved title shots, which should not count as defenses for the champs and now it’s time to retire.
 
Last edited:
Koala said:
Dustin is too small
Build up will be retarded
Click to expand...

Is he though? I keep hearing Shedoggers says Covington is a small WW. Poirier isn't a small LW himself. I don't think the size difference will be massive tbh.
 
Funny watching people call Colby a cherry-picker yet more are picking Poirier to win.

Colby dominates him for 3 or 5 rounds IMO.
 
When was the last time Colby fought someone in his weight class that was ranked, not over the hill, and not for a title?
 
I like Dustin in this one. He looked decent and improved in wrestling against Islam, who is better than Covington imo.

Colby ain’t got submissions so Poirier ain’t got nothing to worry about.
 
