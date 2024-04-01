jeff7b9 said: How in the fuck did he leapfrog the guy who headkick KOed him in their fight a few months back?



This is some silly shit, particularly if Gaethje wins at 300, where he is the favorite. Click to expand...

I think Islam is pretty adamant about fighting in June and I think the UFC wants to have him fight in that time line as well so he can defend again in October. Poirier is ready now. I think the UFC and Islam may think that Justin or Olivera/Arman may not be ready for June considering it's two months away after 300.