Media Dustin Poirier teasing potential fight news

Title-shot next for El Diamante?

How in the fuck did he leapfrog the guy who headkick KOed him in their fight a few months back?

This is some silly shit, particularly if Gaethje wins at 300, where he is the favorite.
 
If you thought BSD was controlling Dustn before he gassed and got rocked, wait till you see Islam easily grapplefuck Dustin without issue.
 
Assuming it's islam, I'll take lukewarm title fights over no title fights I guess. Islam's reign is extremely underwhelming at the moment though, but again.....at least we'll get a fight.
 
Chito over Cory had me scratching my head as well.
 
Poirier is my favorite LW but a title shot over Gaethje or Oliviera is ridiculous.

Him vs. Gamrot makes a lot of sense imo.
 
I think Islam is pretty adamant about fighting in June and I think the UFC wants to have him fight in that time line as well so he can defend again in October. Poirier is ready now. I think the UFC and Islam may think that Justin or Olivera/Arman may not be ready for June considering it's two months away after 300.
 
Cory vs OMalley would be such a fun fight.

Cory ain't getting any younger, he is on a streak that I believe includes beating Chuto and he is such a likeable and well spoken dude. Gonna make a great coach one day.
 
