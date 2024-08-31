Media Dustin Poirier teases one more fight, "big news coming soon"

Dustin been contemplating retirement since the Oliveira fight. Everytime after that it's "one more fight guys!".

This time it kinda feels real though. Hope he gets to go out with a bang. Robbie Lawler style
 
DrRodentia said:
Time to truly test the mettle of Paddy
Might be Nate. Nate said he wanted to re sign with the UFC.

Im not seeing them putting Dustin against a top 5 guy when he's retiring afterwards. Seems risky because he's still good
 
Let’s just hope it’s not a brutal loss, for his sake. The guy deserves to leave on a high note.
 
13Seconds said:
Might be Nate. Nate said he wanted to re sign with the UFC.

Im not seeing them putting Dustin against a top 5 guy when he's retiring afterwards. Seems risky because he's still good
They could give him a rematch with either Gaethje or Oliveira, I don't think it really hurts the division much if Poirier beats one of them on his way out the door.
 
svmr_db said:
They could give him a rematch with either Gaethje or Oliveira, I don't think it really hurts the division much if Poirier beats one of them on his way out the door.
Could easily be one of them too
 
oski said:
tumblr_mchbvjacj31rrqglzo1_500.gifv
 
