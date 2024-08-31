13Seconds said: Might be Nate. Nate said he wanted to re sign with the UFC.



Im not seeing them putting Dustin against a top 5 guy when he's retiring afterwards. Seems risky because he's still good Click to expand...

They could give him a rematch with either Gaethje or Oliveira, I don't think it really hurts the division much if Poirier beats one of them on his way out the door.