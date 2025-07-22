Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process.
More info here
Good for Dustin not accepting Max's "CTE Challenge" the last 10 seconds like Gaethje. At least he can retire with most of his faculties, unlike some of those other guys who'll be vegetables when they're older.