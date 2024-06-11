  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Dustin Poirier Talks About Retirement, Boxing, the New UFC Gloves, Motivational Speaking and More.

If he keeps talking like he's "leaning" towards retirement, I think he has one foot out the door already. He had a great career with a lot of great wins and gave each champion he fought an awesome fight.
 
Last Falconry said:
Might be time for the next step in every high profile mma retirement: to his upcoming podcast called "Blood Diamond" or something with some weaselly, irritating dipshit as his co-host
Click to expand...

He would be following the 'Rampage' Jackson model, lol.
 
Damn if he won the belt then some sherdogger would ask the question where can I get that yellow shirt from?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Corrado Soprano
Rumored The Boxing & UFC main event purses from this weekend
2
Replies
21
Views
531
Pechan
Pechan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,197
Messages
55,678,626
Members
174,892
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top