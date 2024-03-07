Dustin Poirier Speaks About Retirement, McGregor, BSD Fight and More: "Any Fight Could Be My Last One. Win, or Lose."

The undisputed world championship is like the last thing I really want to do in this sport,” Poirier said. “I feel like I’ve done a lot, not being boastful or anything but I’ve been fighting a long time. This is my 30th fight in the UFC. I’ve come up short, I’ve been victorious. It’s been a long journey. I’m thankful. I’m in a place where I’m content with everything. I’m happy with who I am and the career I’ve had and being able to provide for my family the way that I have. It’s been beautiful. That’s the fight journey.



“What’s beautiful about it to me is I’ve been fighting for 17 years and I’ve been surrounded by so many guys with the same dreams and even with the same work ethic. They get out of this sport broken and broke and beat up. I’m just thankful.”