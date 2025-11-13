Kung Fu Kowboy
Makhachev is set to challenge Maddalena for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 322 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Poirier predicts that Makhachev will dethrone the champ via decision. But Poirier won’t be surprised if Maddalena wins the fight by landing something flush on Makhachev. However, “The Diamond” will admittedly be shocked if Maddalena wins the fight via a decision or submission.
Poirer Bets on Former Foe
“I would think Islam by decision,” Poirier told MMAjunkie.com. “But if Jack does win, I’m not gonna be totally blown away if he lands a shot that hurts Islam or a knee or something. Obviously, if he beats Islam by decision or submission, then I’m gonna be blown away. But I gotta go Islam by decision. If I was betting on it, that’s what I would bet on.”
READ HERE
Dustin Poirier Shares Prediction for Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev
Dustin Poirier has a specific prediction for the upcoming title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.
www.sherdog.com
