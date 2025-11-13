Dustin Poirier Shares Prediction for Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev

Dustin Poirier has a specific prediction for the upcoming title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev is set to challenge Maddalena for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 322 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Poirier predicts that Makhachev will dethrone the champ via decision. But Poirier won’t be surprised if Maddalena wins the fight by landing something flush on Makhachev. However, “The Diamond” will admittedly be shocked if Maddalena wins the fight via a decision or submission.


Poirer Bets on Former Foe​


“I would think Islam by decision,” Poirier told MMAjunkie.com. “But if Jack does win, I’m not gonna be totally blown away if he lands a shot that hurts Islam or a knee or something. Obviously, if he beats Islam by decision or submission, then I’m gonna be blown away. But I gotta go Islam by decision. If I was betting on it, that’s what I would bet on.”

decided i am quite averse to predictions by fighters who have fought the fighters they are making predictions on.

there is that little niggle that the said fighter is predicting a win for the fighter the won/lost against to embellish their own legacy and for obvious reasons for the reasoning is skewed by default. DP also happens to be a good friend of Camp Khabib so his prediction will not be entirely without its bias.

on the other hand i am quite further in favour of listening to predictions if they fought both of the fighters.
 
Karate Kid said:
decided i am quite averse to predictions by fighters who have fought the fighters they are making predictions on.

there is that little niggle that the said fighter is predicting a win for the fighter the won/lost against to embellish their own legacy and for obvious reasons for the reasoning is skewed by default. DP also happens to be a good friend of Camp Khabib so his prediction will not be entirely without its bias.

on the other hand i am quite further in favour of listening to predictions if they fought both of the fighters.
Is there a common opponent? Other than Belal in a training sense obviously.

Haven't googled their records to compare if someone fought them both and commented on it but now I'm curious.
 
Safe bet, i say Islam first round.
 
No one cares about all these fighter predictions. Absolutely no one.

Most of them are biased anyway.
 
We're due for an upset.
 
Two things most fighters do:

1) Predict that a guy who beat them will beat another guy they did not fight, and
2) say that a guy they beat hit them the hardest instead of a guy who actually knocked them the F out!

The 2nd one is like 50% true because according to him Conor hit him the hardest in their first fight but afterwards he beat him 2 times, so....
 
